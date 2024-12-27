Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara is once again calling for Ange Postecoglou’s head after Spurs suffered their ninth Premier League defeat in 18 games this season and has named another Premier League manager he thinks could do a better job.

A demoralising 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day made it just one win from their last six Premier League outings as they continue to languish down in 11th in the table ahead of the weekend visit of Wolves.

Despite dominating possession and being the better side for the most part at The City ground, Anthony Elanga’s strike sealed a win for Nuno Espirito Santo against his old club.

Some Spurs fans are already starting to turn on Postecoglou, although we understand that the Australian’s job remains safe given the injury crisis he has to deal with in north London.

Defensively, Tottenham have been all at sea without the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies, while Radu Draugsin also picked up an ankle knock at Forest.

However, former Tottenham star O’Hara has suggested that Postecoglou is outstaying his welcome and that it is time to turn to a successor, telling talkSPORT: “Do you know what? Carry on being stubborn, carry on doing what you’re doing, you’re going to get the sack.

“I don’t care what you say, I don’t care how far you go in the European competition or get into the final of the Carabao Cup, Premier League is where it’s at. You can’t be 11th in the table.”

And, having previously suggested that Brentford boss Thomas Frank would be a great option to replace Postecoglou, O’Hara has now jumped on the Marco Silva bandwagon after the Portuguese engineered Fulham’s first win at Chelsea in 45 years on Boxing Day.

READ MORE ➡️ Tottenham want to sign centre-back colossus after Dragusin injury but help coming before January window

READ MORE ➡️ Full truth in stunning Rashford to Tottenham transfer emerges, with Man Utd star cited as Richarlison replacement

O’Hara wants Tottenham to ‘nick’ Silva from Fulham

O’Hara is clearly not a fan of Postecoglou’s stubborn tactics and thinks that Silva could do a better job in north London.

He added: “I’m starting to come around to the fact that we should nick Fulham’s manager, Marco Silva. I want to nick him. He’s good. Do you know what they are? When I watch them, they are organised, got a structure to the team. They’ve got really good players – they haven’t got world-beaters – but they’ve got really good players.

“I might have to start putting it out there – Marco Silva for Spurs.

“All I’m saying is I don’t know if Big Ange can carry on playing this way. You can’t lose nine games in 18 while being Tottenham manager. I’m sorry, you can’t get away with that. You can’t continue.”

Silva’s stats since arriving at Fulham are actually quite similar to Postecoglou’s at Tottenham, although it has to be highlighted that the expectations are nowhere near as high for the Portuguese coach at Craven Cottage.

It must also be pointed out that the last time Silva was at a so-called ‘bigger club’ in Everton, he only lasted 18 months before getting sacked after recording just 24 wins in 61 games on Merseyside.

IN FOCUS – Silva v Postecoglou at Fulham/Tottenham comparison