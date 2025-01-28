Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is personally involved in discussions to bring a top midfielder to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a report claiming that he is trying to convince him to snub a move to Manchester United as another player shows interest in a switch to Spurs in the January transfer window.

With Tottenham having a woeful season, Levy is determined to back head coach Ange Postecoglou in the January transfer window, as TEAM’s Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported this month. While there is pressure mounting on Postecoglou following the defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League this past weekend, the Tottenham chairman is not ready to pull the trigger yet.

Tottenham are interested in signing a striker, with the likes of Evan Ferguson and Jonathan David on their radar, while Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling is also a player the north London club are keen on.

Spurs are interested in signing Angel Gomes as well, with GiveMeSport reporting that Levy is personally involved in discussions to convince the England international midfielder to join the north London outfit with Manchester United also keen.

Gomes is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, and Tottenham are even prepared to offer the Ligue 1 club cash in the January transfer window to get a deal done now.

GiveMeSport has noted that Gomes “prioritised a return to Old Trafford initially, but also intimated he would see Spurs as an option if a Manchester United transfer was off the table”.

With West Ham United also showing interest in Gomes and having made contact with the midfielder, Tottenham are trying to press ahead and convince the 24-year-old to pick them over Man Utd and the Hammers.

Gomes was on the books of Man Utd from 2006 until 2020 before he moved to French club Lille.

IN-DEPTH➡️ Tottenham injuries: Who’s out and when they’re back amid Postecoglou sack talk

Brian Brobbey boost for Tottenham

Another player Tottenham are looking to sign in the January transfer window is Brian Brobbey.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new striker, and the north London club believe that the 22-year-old Netherlands international would be a good addition to their squad.

Brobbey has managed to score just three goals and has given seven assists in 29 appearances for Ajax so far this season, but in the 2023-24 campaign, the youngster found the back of the net 22 times and provided 12 assists in 43 matches in all competitions.

Spurs have received a boost in their pursuit of Brobbey, with journalist Mike Verweij saying that he would be open to a move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Verweij told Voetbal Primeur: “If a Premier League club like West Ham United or Spurs comes along, he doesn’t really want to go to Everton, then he wants to leave. If Spurs are going to continue, then yes, he wants to go there.”

Latest Tottenham news: Cherki temptation, Igamane interest

Tottenham are trying hard to make new signings in the January transfer window, and one of the players they are actively pursuing is Rayan Cherki.

Cherki is one of the best and most promising young players in Europe. Lyon have made him available for transfer in January because of their financial situation.

Tottenham are tempted to make a bid for Cherki, who is of interest to Newcastle United as well but the Magpies are not fully convinced by the youngster.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are showing interested in Rangers forward Hamza Igamane too.

Igamane has been in fine form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 27 matches in all competitions for Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Spurs have sent scouts to watch Igamane, with Everton also showing interest in the Rangers star.

Meanwhile, a report in Spain has claimed that Tottenham are ready to trigger the release clause in Nico Williams’s contract at Athletic Bilbao.

Arsenal too are showing interest in the winger, who has a release clause of £49m.

IN FOCUS: Tottenham’s missing XI vs Leicester City