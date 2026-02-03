Tottenham ‘discreet enquiries’ for winger Chelsea sold for £19m emerge

Tottenham Hotspur made discreet enquiries over former Chelsea winger Angelo Gabriel during the final days of the winter transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

Angelo has been catching the eye in Saudi Arabia after joining Al‑Nassr from Chelsea in 2024. The Brazilian winger now lines up alongside former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo at Al‑Nassr, and his sharp rise in form has put him back on the radar of several European clubs.

Sources have told us that Tottenham are among the clubs to have checked in on Angelo’s situation, but the interest never progressed to a formal offer.

Chelsea signed Angelo from Santos in the summer of 2023 and then sent him out on loan to their sister club Strasbourg for the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite the early excitement around his potential, Angelo, 21, never made a senior appearance for Chelsea and moved on to Al‑Nassr in the summer of 2024 for £19.1million (€22.1m, $26.1m).

Sources in Saudi Arabia have indicated that Tottenham made enquiries about the Brazilian as they assessed winger options before Monday’s deadline.

However, while Thomas Frank’s Tottenham gathered information on his availability and potential cost, no bid was ever submitted for Angelo, and the discussions did not advance.

Angelo’s progress in Riyadh continues to be monitored, and with Premier League clubs increasingly scouting the Saudi Pro League, his name is expected to resurface in future windows.

Angelo has made 65 appearances for Al-Nassr so far in his career, scoring six goals and providing 16 assists in the process.

During his time at Santos, the young winger scored five goals and gave 10 assists in 129 matches in all competitions for the Brazilian club.

