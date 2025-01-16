Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer to bring a Barcelona forward back to the Premier League, with a report claiming that the decision was taken after the defeat to Arsenal while adding that another London side have also launched a bid.

Spurs suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League table as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday. Despite taking the lead in the North London derby, Tottenham failed to pick up a single point at the Emirates Stadium.

With Tottenham now closer to the bottom three than the top four, club chairman Daniel Levy has decided to go all in to help head coach Ange Postecoglou get a Champions League place. TEAMtalk understands that after suffering a blow in their quest to sign Randal Kolo Muani, the North London club are now trying to sign Evann Guessand from Nice, while Lille striker Jonathan David has also been offered to them.

Sport is now reporting that Tottenham have launched a bid for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati. Spurs are claimed to have made an offer for the 22-year-old, who had a loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

Although the Spain international did not have the best of times at Brighton, the report claims Tottenham believe that Fati would be a good signing for them in January and have now made a bid.

Tottenham are not the only London club who are keen on a deal for Fati, though. Sport has reported that West Ham United are interested in the 22-year-old as well.

The Hammers have a new manager in charge now. Graham Potter wants to sign a forward, with Michail Antonio sidelined for the long term and Niclas Fullkrug having injury problems for a large chunk of the campaign.

West Ham have scored just 21 goals in 27 Premier League matches this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are third from bottom in the table, have scored more goals than the Hammers.

Besiktas also want Ansu Fati

Besiktas have been linked with Fati as well. While the Turkish giants would be delighted to have a player of his profile in their team, the Barcelona forward himself does not find the prospect of a move to the Tupras Stadyumu appealing, according to Sport.

Tottenham and West Ham are the two clubs who appear to have a better chance of signing Fati in the January transfer window. Having been in the Premier League with Brighton, Fati could be tempted to try his luck in English football again.

There was speculation earlier this season that Barcelona had made it clear to Fati’s agents that he could leave, and this latest report in the Spanish media indicates that his days at the LaLiga giants are indeed numbered.

Fati has been a peripheral figure in Hansi Flick’s squad this season. He has made only eight appearances. The forward has not scored or provided an assist in those games.

Latest Tottenham news: Cherki offered, Garnacho bid

With Tottenham looking to sign a new forward in the January transfer window, they have been offered the chance to sign Rayan Cherki.

Cherki is one of the best young attackers in Europe and has been blessed with the ability to play as an attacking midfielder or winger.

With Lyon going through financial problems, the 21-year-old has reportedly been offered to Tottenham by his agents. It remains to be seen what Spurs do.

Bryan Mbeumo is also on the radar of Tottenham. The forward has been in superb form for Brentford this season and has attracted the interest of a number of other clubs in the Premier League, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Brentford, though, may not be keen on selling Mbeumo in the middle of the season, but the Bees could cash in on him in the summer of 2025. Mbeumo has scored 13 goals and given four assists in 25 matches in all competitions this campaign.

Tottenham are also keen on Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. The North London club are reportedly ready to make a bid for £60m for the Argentina international winger.

Garnacho is one of the brightest young prospects in the Premier League, but he has not been getting regular starts under head coach Ruben Amorim. The 20-year-old winger has found the back of the net eight times and has provided five assists in 30 matches in all competitions so far this season.

