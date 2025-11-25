Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make Thomas Frank’s dream come true by signing Antoine Semenyo and Samu Aghehowa from Bournemouth and FC Porto, respectively, in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Spurs, who won the Europa League last season, were very busy in the summer of 2025 following the appointment of Thomas Frank as the manager. Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Kota Takai, Joao Palhinha and Randal Kolo Muani were the players brought in, while loan deals of Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso were made permanent and Luka Vuskovic was sent out on loan to Hamburg after he made his long-awaited transfer to the north London club.

Tottenham, though, have not done as well as expected, with their 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the North London derby at the weekend pushing them to ninth in the Premier League table, three points off the final Champions League place.

Spurs have picked up eight points from four matches in the League Stage of the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are ready to go big in the January transfer window and back manager Frank.

In a transfer window that promises fireworks, Tottenham are gearing up for a seismic double raid for Bournemouth star Semenyo and Porto sensation Aghehowa.

Sources close to Tottenham have confirmed that manager Frank, in his first full season at the helm of Spurs, views the duo as the perfect injection of pace and potency into his evolving front line.

Frank’s ambition is clear: transform good into great for the second half of the season and ensure that Tottenham qualify for the Champions League for the 2026/27 campaign as well.

It is going to be expensive for Tottenham to get deals done for Semenyo and Aghehowa in the January transfer window, though, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Liverpool are also keen on the former.

Semenyo has a release clause of £60million plus £5m in add-ons (up to €74m, $85.5m) in his contract at Bournemouth, while Porto will demand £80m (€91m, $105m) for Aghehowa.

This means that Tottenham will have to spend a total of £145m (€165m, $190.6m) on the two players, which they are willing to do.

Why Tottenham want Antoine Semenyo and Samu Aghehowa – sources

Splashing a staggering £145m (€165m, $190.6m) on just two players would shatter Tottenham’s January spending record, but insiders insist the board is prepared to back Frank.

“Thomas has made it crystal clear: we need firepower that terrifies defences,” one source revealed to TEAMtalk.

“Semenyo’s directness on the left and Sam’s clinical finishing represent the profiles they want.”

Semenyo, who has terrorised Premier League backlines with six goals and three assists this season, has long been on Frank’s radar.

The Ghana international winger, whose contract at Bournemouth runs until 2030, feels “ready for the next step” amid the Cherries’ mid-table comfort.

Meanwhile, Aghehowa has lit up Porto this season with nine goals and one assist in 15 appearances.

The 21-year-old Spain international striker cost Porto €20m (£17.6m, $23.1m) in transfer fees when they signed him from Atletico Madrid in 2024.

Porto are reluctant to sell Aghehowa in the middle of the season, but the Portuguese giants could be swayed by an offer north of £80m (€91m, $105m), a bid that would match his release clause.

If Tottenham are successful in their pursuit of Semenyo and Aghehowa, then the duo could form a lethal front line, blending youth, experience, and raw athleticism.

For Frank, who did extremely well during his time as manager of Brentford, it would be a statement of intent – no more also-rans.

As January draws closer, N17 pulses with excitement. Tottenham aren’t just shopping; they’re hunting for players who can bring them trophies.

