One of Tottenham Hotspur’s brightest young players has been backed to make the big move to Real Madrid, with a Chelsea legend also sharing his views on the 21-year-old.

With the January transfer window in full swing, Tottenham have already made a major signing. The North London club have secured the services of Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague in a £12.5m. deal. With Guglielmo Vicario injured and Fraser Forster not having a brilliant time between the posts, Spurs decided to get Kinsky.

Kinsky has signed a contract until 2031 and has already made his debut for Tottenham. The 21-year-old goalkeeper played against Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Carabao Cup last week and turned out against Tamworth in the FA Cup this past weekend.

The youngster did well against Liverpool and made two stunning stops to deny Darwin Nunez. While Spurs fans are just getting to know Kinsky, Viktor Budinsky is fully aware of how good he is.

Budinsky competed with Kinsky for a place in the Czech side FK Pardubice’s starting lineup during the latter’s loan spell last season, and he has raved about the new Spurs goalkeeper and has tipped him to join Madrid.

While speaking to MF DNES, Budinsky said, as relayed by SportWitness: “Great boy. Already at the first training session it was clear that he was different. Strong in the head, healthy confident and purposeful. He can be even higher in three years.

When asked where he sees Kinsky in the near future, Budinsky said: “At Real Madrid. Plus, he is learning Spanish, he’ll be ready, he won’t get lost there.

“When Tonda [Kinský] came to us in Pardubice from Vyškov [was on loan], who were playing in the second league, many would not have said that he would be in the Premier League within two years. And yet. I think Tottenham is an intermediate step for him, that an even bigger club is waiting for him.”

What Petr Cech thinks of new Spurs goalkeeper Kinsky

Budinsky is not the only one to have noticed Kinsky’s qualities. Chelsea legend Petr Cech was impressed with the youngster as well and scouted him while he was the technical and performance advisor at the Blues.

Cech, who also played for Arsenal, is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, and the former Czech Republic international has backed his compatriot to do well in England.

The 42-year-old told Flashscore: “I am very happy that he got the opportunity. The Premier League is the best league in the world and he can build on the tradition that the Czech goalkeeping school has there. It’s good for the whole of Czech football.

“Tottenham is a traditional club that regularly fights for the Champions League. I believe that he will do well and that the club will suit him. The role in the team should suit him because the coach wants the goalkeepers to play with their feet, which is his great asset.”

Cech added that he spoke to Kinsky about his transfer to Tottenham and gave him his full backing.

The Premier League icon noted: “We spoke about the transfer and I told him my opinion. But I don’t think he needed it. He is very lucky to have a great family background.

“He and his dad, Antonin Sr., have a great relationship and it’s one of the things that has made him move so fast in his career,” added Cech, who met Kinsky Sr. while playing for the national team at EURO 2004.”

With the January transfer window in full swing, Tottenham have been linked with a number of clubs, including Randal Kolo Muani.

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offload Kolo Muani this month, with head coach Luis Enrique not using him much this season.

Serie A giants Juventus are keen on a deal, with a report in the Italian media stating this week that the forward himself is ready to make the move to Turin.

However, reports in France are now saying that Tottenham have ramped up their interest in Kolo Muani. The Premier League club have made a loan bid, with club chairman Daniel Levy getting involved.

Manchester United are also showing interest in the PSG forward, and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils make a bid of their own now that Spurs are actively trying to do a deal.

Another player that Tottenham are keeping tabs on is Patrick Dorgu. Spurs are competing with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool for the Lecce and Denmark international left-back.

Dorgu, who can also operate as a wing-back, is just 20, but that has not stopped Lecce from putting a hefty price tag on him.

If Spurs want to do a deal for the youngster in the January transfer window, then they will have to cough up £42m.

In terms of outgoings, Archie Gray has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

Gray is one of the most promising young players in the Premier League, and his ability to play as a centre-back despite not being a natural in that role has impressed Madrid.

Los Blancos are willing to pay £42m for Gray in the January transfer window, but TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will not sell at that price.

Spurs paid Leeds United £40m for Gray only last summer. The youngster started his career as a midfielder, but he starred at right-back for Leeds in the Championship last season.

