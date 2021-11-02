Antonio Conte is expected to be unveiled as the new Tottenham Hotspur head coach at midday on Tuesday – but he may have to wait to oversee his first match in charge, according to reports.

Tottenham sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday just four months after appointing him. Nuno made a good start to his new job but things took a sharp turn for the worse. He was relieved of his duties in the aftermath of a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Spurs have wasted no time in finding a replacement, unlike when they went through several candidates to succeed Jose Mourinho before settling on Nuno in the summer.

One of their previous contenders, Conte now seems ready to agree to the job. He has been in London for talks with Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici and appears ready to sign.

According to The Athletic, the former Inter Milan boss – who won the Serie A title last season but left due to his club’s financial crisis – will sign his contract around lunchtime on Tuesday.

The Italian has agreed to an 18-month contract, with the option to extend, worth around €900,000 per month. He will put pen to paper imminently before meeting his new squad and overseeing Tottenham training.

However, Gazzetta Dello Sport have revealed that Conte may not be able to lead Tottenham for their next match, which is a Europa Conference League clash with Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.

Due to potential delays in getting a visa for Conte, Spurs may not be able to have him on the touchline until their next Premier League game, against Everton on Sunday.

That will be their last game before the international break, which will be a window of opportunity for Conte to really get to grips with his new job.

Antonio Conte on the verge of Spurs Antonio Conte is on the verge of replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, with more news on the Portuguese as well as Dusan Vlahovic.

The 52-year-old has been won over by ex-Juventus colleague Paratici and Spurs chairman Levy. Therefore, he has given reconsideration to his decision to back away from the job in the summer. He is now ready to take charge.

Across a lengthy career, the former Lecce and Juventus player has managed Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta, Siena, Juve, Italy, Chelsea and Inter.

Tottenham look set to be his next club, but could present him with one of his toughest challenges yet. They are ninth in the Premier League after winning five and losing five of their first 10 games.

Conte will have several issues to resolve but has reportedly vowed to improve the players’ fitness levels and in turn gain more consistent results. He has turned things around in other jobs before so will be aiming to do so again.

Tottenham allocate Conte transfer budget

One thing Spurs must be aware of, though, is how demanding Conte tends to be wherever he goes.

He will want backing in the transfer market to a significant degree. But it seems Tottenham are indeed willing to support him in January.

Tuesday’s Paper Talk reported on Conte being given a £150m budget for the winter window. And it already has been revealed how some of that money may be spent.

Conte reportedly wants Spurs to reunite him with Inter defender Stefan de Vrij. He believes a deal for the Dutchman, 29, is doable in January.

De Vrij was a crucial cog of Conte’s system at Inter. He would be helpful for Tottenham if the coach is to use similar tactics in north London.

He could cost £40m and Inter could sell due to their ongoing financial predicament.

Only time will tell if Tottenham can take him. But even if they do, he is unlikely to be the only signing Conte will want.

A potentially exciting future awaits Tottenham as long as everyone can be on the same page, which isn’t always a guarantee.

READ MORE: Tottenham target tuned in to January transfer after refusing Serie A renewal