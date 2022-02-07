Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has given chairman Daniel Levy a reality check of where the club is at in behind-the-scenes talks, according to a report.

Conte took on the challenge of becoming Spurs manager in November following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. He immediately admitted that Tottenham are a long way off fighting for the Premier League title or Champions League glory.

Nevertheless, he has had an instant impact both on and off the pitch to try and improve the club in all aspects.

Indeed, Conte has worked to get his players fitter and adapt them to his 3-5-2 system. They have only lost one Premier League game since his arrival.

In the January transfer window, meanwhile, Tottenham had something of an overhaul of their squad. Four first-team players, including 2019 record signing Tanguy Ndombele, left on loan and in free transfers. In their place, Spurs brought in Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

On Friday, Conte hit out at Spurs’ transfer record in the past few years. He insisted that the January departures “showed something went wrong in the past” and that the club have made “mistakes”.

According to Football London, Conte has been as up front and honest with chairman Levy in private as he was in public on Friday.

In fact, the manager has reportedly given the club chief more home truths in three months than Levy ‘has been told in years’.

Antonio Conte will target defenders in summer Tottenham will target new defenders this summer after strengthening other areas in January

Levy has faced criticism from many observers for his handling of Spurs’ recruitment in recent seasons.

Conte also questioned last summer’s signing of Bryan Gil, who moved back to Spain on loan in January.

The manager said: “When you go to sign a new player, you have to consider many aspects. Not only one aspect, if he shoots well or makes an assist. You have to consider a lot of situations because this league is very difficult.

“This is very important and I hope I transferred my thoughts to my club because I repeat, I have my vision. I’m here to try to help my club to improve.”

Conte signing Kulusevski impressing Tottenham

Kulusevski, who can play as an attacker or a wing-back, made his Tottenham debut against Brighton on Saturday.

Spurs advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Brighton in north London.

Conte has hailed his versatility and experience at the age of only 21.

Meanwhile, Kulusevski has revealed how he has developed a trait which he hopes can help Harry Kane to bang in the goals for Tottenham.