Bombshell Antonio Conte update as journalist claims manager will walk away from Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte could walk away from the club in the next few days after a bombshell interview with journalist and commentator Sam Matterface.

Conte and Tottenham’s spirit had risen significantly following the stunning 3-2 victory over league leaders Manchester City on Saturday. But they could not build on that scalp at Turf Moor, losing 1-0 to Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

The defeat, Tottenham’s ninth of the campaign so far, leaves them seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. They do have two games in hand, but it is increasingly unlikely that the North London outfit will be able to make up that gap – especially as they are heading into a tough run of fixtures.

While appearing on talkSPORT, Matterface claimed Conte could leave the club before Saturday’s trip to Leeds United. He apparently ‘wants to speak to Spurs officials’ to discuss his future as boss.

“I’ve just spoken to Antonio Conte,” Matterface said. “He has indicated that his tenure as Tottenham manager may be coming to an end.

“The way he was talking to me, he suggested he needs to speak to the club to come up with a solution. He talked about his salary and the fact Tottenham had lost four of the last five games, and that was unacceptable. He wasn’t used to it.

“I asked him if he was thinking about resignation and he said ‘I need to speak to the club’. The last thing I asked him before I walked out of the interview was ‘are you going to be the manager when I turn up to Elland Road on Saturday for Leeds against Spurs?’

‘I’ve finished’ – Antonio Conte

“He said ‘I’ve finished, I’ve finished, I’m walking away’.”

Jamie O’Hara then came in to contradict Matterface’s suggestions. “Yeah but Sam, is he saying he’s finished as in Spurs management or has he just finished talking to you?”

Matterface responded: “I asked him to explain what he meant when he said ‘I need to speak to the club, I need to come up with a solution’. The way he was talking Jamie, he was trying to infer that that was the case.

“He wouldn’t explicitly say that he was going to leave, but he wouldn’t deny it either. It’s a strong thing for a manager to do.”

Journalist shocked by manager’s comments

“I stand in these pitch side interviews every week, after every single game day, even when managers are under huge amounts of pressure, never do they suggest in such explicit ways that maybe it’s time for them to walk away,” Matterface added.

“The fact he said that tonight, underscores that he’s incredible unhappy with the situation he’s inherited at Tottenham, and the fact they’re on a terrible run.”

O’Hara then said: “He’s an emotional guy though isn’t he Sam, especially after games. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and sometimes you can say things.”

Sam continued: “Yeah that’s why I asked him ‘is this an emotional reaction’ and he said explicitly ‘I’m not emotional’.”

