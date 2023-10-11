Antonio Conte bounces back from Tottenham exit with Serie A side in contact for sudden managerial change

Just over six months after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte could become the new head coach of Napoli, it has been revealed.

According to Sky Sport Italia insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has initiated contact with Conte about the prospect of replacing Rudi Garcia, whose position is at risk just a few months after he was chosen as the successor to title-winning boss Luciano Spalletti.

Napoli have won only half of their opening eight matches of their Serie A title defence and De Laurentiis has publicly hinted he will have to weigh up Garcia’s future. If he is dismissed, it could lead to an appointment for Conte.

In that regard, Napoli – who have also been tipped to consider ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter – need to find out how willing Conte would be to take charge, as well as what the financial implications would be. On paper, though, a return to Italian football would appear to be an appropriate next step for the former Chelsea boss.

His time with Tottenham ended in turmoil back in March, but it already feels like a distant memory thanks to how Ange Postecoglou has been inspiring their squad since taking charge over the summer.

Conte has previously had more success in his native country, winning the Serie A title with Juventus and Inter during his coaching career and even having a spell at the helm of the national team.

If he was to take over at Napoli, he would inherit a squad that includes his former Inter player Matteo Politano, as well as Pierluigi Gollini, who was on loan at Tottenham from Atalanta during the season in which Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo (2021-22).

The circumstances of his potential appointment at Napoli would have some parallels, since he would be replacing a coach only in the post for a few months. A squad with potential would be at his disposal, although it has already undergone some transformation from the one that won the Partenopei a rare Scudetto earlier this year.

If Conte was to impose his tactics, there could be even more change at Napoli. Their title success was based on a back four, which is also what Garcia has been building from. However, as was evident at Tottenham to mixed effect, Conte favours a back three.

READ MORE: Postecoglou initiates Tottenham plan to sign perplexed Man City star in January rescue mission