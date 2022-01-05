Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has lauded chairman Daniel Levy for his handling of the transfer saga surrounding Harry Kane in the summer.

Kane’s contract only runs out in 2024, but as he entered his prime last season, his future looked in major doubt. Indeed, after finishing the campaign as the Premier League’s top scorer, Manchester City wanted to sign him.

Either side of Euro 2020, City ramped up their pursuit of his transfer, even after spending £100million on Jack Grealish.

Pep Guardiola’s side in fact had at least one bid worth £100million or more rejected. Kane reportedly refused to report for training in a bid to engineer a move away from the club, claims the striker strongly denied.

In any case, Levy stood firm, knowing that Spurs held all the cards over the player’s future. Kane has endured a sluggish start to the season in comparison to previous campaigns.

However, Conte – who was watching the summer saga from afar after leaving Inter – has now expressed his delight at the fact that Kane remains at the club while he is in charge.

The Italian, who moved to Spurs after failing to agree a deal earlier in the year, labelled the decision over Kane a “great choice” by Levy.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he added: “In this way you are showing you want to try to continue to build something important around one of the best players in your team.

“I followed the situation but now it is not right to look at the past. Now we have to live in the present, which says that Harry is a player at Tottenham and continues to be one of the best players in this team.

“He wants to give 100 per cent in every game and I am totally satisfied with his commitment and the relationship that we have created within the team.

“He is a point of reference in the dressing room and an experienced player. I am totally enthusiastic about his involvement in the team and the Tottenham project.”

“In the summer I followed the situation about Harry and I saw what happened and what could happen.”

Conte added that Kane must be the focal point at Tottenham if the club are to end their trophy drought.

Conte happy to have Kane at Tottenham

“First of all, we are talking about a really good person and a really good man,” the manager said. “And I think this is the most important thing.

“Because I knew the situation in the summer and, when Harry decided to stay in Tottenham, I found a player totally involved in this project now.

“I am happy to have him in my team because for sure we are talking about the top player, a top striker in the world, and if we want to win or if we want to think to build something to win, Harry must be a point of start.

“This is normal and he knows very well my opinion, but I repeat I’m very happy to work with him and I think that he has enjoyed the time, what we are building with the team and that is all.”

Kane has looked somewhere back to his best since Conte’s arrival. But his contract situation remains unchanged and so doubt is lingering over his future.

