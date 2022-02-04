Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has lauded the signing of Dejan Kulusevski, who will offer vital versatility to his team in two key positions.

Spurs made the Juventus star one of two deadline day signings on a loan deal with an option to buy. Indeed, Kulusevski has moved to London until the end of next season, when Tottenham can sign him permanently.

Kulusevski, 21, spent a season-and-a-half at Juve, scoring nine goals and assisting 10 others in 74 appearances. The Sweden international also made his mark at Euro 2020 with two assists in the last 16.

As such, he has moved to Spurs full of promise and has done so alongside Juve team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur, who has joined Tottenham on a permanent deal.

Signing a wing-back was one of Conte’s main tasks for the January transfer window. Spurs were close to signing Adama Traore and Conte wanted to slot him into that role, but the Spain international went to Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Conte revealed excitement at his new arrivals, revealing his confidence in Kulusevski operating at wing-back.

“The players are fit and for this reason tomorrow they are available for sure,” Conte told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Brighton.

“To start the game I think is not right because they need to work with the team for a period. For sure they can come in because I repeat, these two players can help us a lot.

“About Kulusevski, he is a good player, he’s very young. I think he’s a great talent. He can play like a number 10 if you want to play with two players behind the striker.

“At the same time, he has the potential to play also as a wing-back on the right. He has good quality. He likes to attack, he’s good in one vs ones, to create chances for his teammates. I think a good signing for us.”

Conte also made sure Tottenham balanced their squad by letting players leave.

In fact, he admitted that Spurs’ “very strange” transfer window was necessary because of past recruitment mistakes.

Conte talks Bryan Gil verdict

Attacker Bryan Gil was one player Conte allowed to leave, the Spaniard moving to Valencia on loan.

The 20-year-old only signed for Tottenham last summer from La Liga side Sevilla. However, Conte hinted that he thinks his club made the signing at the wrong time.

“You know that I like to tell the truth and for sure we’re talking about a really good player in Gil, because he has good quality and he understands football quickly,” the manager said.

“In this moment, for sure this league is very tough. This league is different. If you compare this league with other leagues, you play another sport here.

“For this reason when you go to sign a new player, you have to consider many aspects. Not only one aspect, if he shoots well or makes an assist, you have to consider a lot of situations because this league is very difficult.

This is very important and I hope I transferred my thoughts to my club because I repeat, I have my vision. I’m here to try to help my club to improve.”

Tottenham have received an injury boost ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round clash. Centre-back Christian Romero and Son Heung-min are available again after injury.