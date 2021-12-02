Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hailed three aspects of his side’s performance following their Premier League win over Brentford.

Spurs won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and claimed a fully-deserved three points on Thursday. Son Heung-min proved influential in both goals, providing a cross and a fine finish.

Indeed, his floated ball into the box led to Sergi Canos’ own goal in the first half.

After the break, the South Korean showed his pace and finishing to put away a fine breakaway move. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made key saves and midfield pairing Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg proved crucial.

Conte told Amazon Prime Video Sport in his post-match assessment: “It was a good performance against a good team, a dangerous team because they have an idea about football.

“You can see that they are working for many years with the same manager and they are very dangerous with set-pieces. To keep a clean sheet for us is very important.

“We deserved to win for what we did during the game. We missed the chances to improve the final result, but at the end I’m happy because I have seen a great commitment, a good patience about the players.

“I think today we have seen a team with a soul. For sure, we need to work with them and to improve our idea of football, but today a good win and now we have to start to think about Sunday.”

Tottenham have now collected seven points from a possible nine in the Premier League since Conte came in.

However, the Italian will not let his players celebrate too much ahead of Sunday’s clash with Norwich.

“[It’s] another important game for us and the players know very well which is my thought in this moment,” he said. “Enjoy the moment until midnight, then they have to start to think about Sunday.

“We were disappointed for the game against Mura and I think in the loss you learn a lot and I think we learned a lot about that defeat which hurts us and our fans.”

Conte looking forward at Tottenham

After Norwich, Spurs face Rennes in their final Europa Conference League group game as they look to qualify for the knockout stages.

“Now, we have to think about playing another Premier League game and another chance to go to the next step in the Conference League,” Conte added.

“Now, it’s important that we got a good win, but we must be ready.”

Their latest result lifted Tottenham to sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind the top four.

