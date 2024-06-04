Antonio Conte had identified his first target as the newest manager of Napoli having reportedly told the club to sign Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as a matter of urgency.

Conte is set to be named as the new Napoli boss according to fresh reports, Spurs midfielder Hojbjerg is among the primary transfer targets of the Italian coach.

The Spurs man fueled rumours of a move to Serie A earlier this season when he appointed an Italian-based football agent as his new representative.

Hojbjerg had been linked with a move to Napoli in January while Juventus were also named in transfer reports at that time.

The Danish International has played football in England, Germany and his homeland but is believed to be keen on a new challenge in Italy.

Napoli are also set to name a new Sporting Director in Giovanni Manna, another big fan of Hojbjerg.

According to reports from Italy, Conte intends to hold onto André Zambo Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka, while Michael Folorunsho will be returning to Napoli following a strong loan spell at Hellas Verona.

Hojbjerg’s former club Southampton have missed out on a reputed £2m bonus they were set to be paid if Tottenham reached the Champions League.

As Hojbjerg’s contract is up at the end of next season, it seems highly likely that Tottenham will push hard to esnure they make a sale at a good price, which would also help fund the significant squad investment that Spurs manager has called for after the 2023/2024 season tailed off terribly.

Conte facing big decisions as new Napoli boss

Conte appears to be set for a lot of decisions once he gets to work as Napoli boss and Il Corriere dello Sport have detailed his stance on several players in the Partenopei squad.

The future of Jens Cajuste hangs in the balance because the Frenchman did not perform well in his first season with Napoli.

In the next 48 hours, Conte will likely conclude an arrangement with Napoli and be announced as the next boss.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s contract will be extended, if the Italian tactician gets his way.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Conte is willing to part ways with Victor Osimhen and chosen Romelu Lukaku as a suitable alternative for the Nigerian star.

Napoli are also said to be keeping an eye on Viktor Gyökeres, Strand Larsen, Lorenzo Lucca, Artem Dovbyk, and Serhou Guirassy.