Tottenham are close to making a ‘terrific’ Serie A midfielder the first signing of the Antonio Conte era, according to reports.

The Italian took charge on November 2 after the sacking of Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Conte has a huge task on his hands to get Tottenham back into the top four and fighting for trophies.

Their 3-0 victory over Norwich last time out kept them in touching distance of West Ham, who occupy fourth spot. Despite this, a January overhaul is on the cards as Conte looks to vastly improve his squad.

Players such as Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Joe Rodon are in line to move on. They are yet to have a significant impact since Conte’s arrival and will benefit from earning game time elsewhere.

There are also big plans in place for winter recruitment. Spurs are hoping to land Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli as the attacker’s contract winds down. Torino defender Gleison Bremer is also on their radar, although Chelsea are hoping to snatch the Brazilian from their grasp.

CaughtOffside, citing a report from iNews, claim Spurs are in a ‘strong position’ to land Mattias Svanberg from Bologna.

He is an exciting central midfielder who represents Sweden on the international stage. Svanberg has notched goals against Hellas Verona, Sampdoria and Roma in Serie A this term.

But his spell in Italy could soon be over as Spurs prepare to swoop in. They are now ahead of Premier League rivals Man City in the race to land the ‘terrific’ 22-year-old.

Director Fabio Paratici is leading the chase. He has been a fan of the playmaker since his days working for Juventus, whom he left at the end of May.

Paratici and Spurs are confident of striking a deal for Svanberg once the transfer window re-opens. This would see the player become Conte’s first Spurs signing. However, the report does not state just how much they will have to pay.

Svanberg came through Malmo’s academy before making his Swedish league debut in May 2016. After establishing himself as a first-team regular over the next two years, it was no surprise when a team from one of Europe’s top five leagues came calling in 2018.

Bologna only paid £4m to take him to Italy, which means they are set for a significant profit in January.

Tottenham target’s price tag rises

Meanwhile, Goal, citing reports in the Italian press, state that Spurs will have to pay a further €20m for striker Dusan Vlahovic.

He is seen a potential replacement for Harry Kane in north London, should the England captain move on next year.

Vlahovic’s price tag has previously been set at €80m (£68m). However, Fiorentina will now demand a huge €100m (£85m).

The Serbian would be highly likely to become a success in England. His powerful displays have seen him gain comparisons with Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Vlahovic is on an impressive 17 goals from 18 appearances this campaign.

