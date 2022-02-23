Antonio Conte questioned his own future as Tottenham Hotspur head coach after their defeat to Burnley made it four losses in five in the Premier League.

Tottenham were hoping to follow up their only win in that run, which was against the champions Manchester City. However, they were beaten by a side in the relegation zone. Burnley boosted their chances of escaping the drop when Ben Mee made the difference with a header in a 1-0 win.

Spurs remain outside the European places as a result. They are seven points outside the Champions League berths, admittedly with two games in hand. There is time for them to get where they want to be, but this was an unnecessary slip-up.

The spotlight has been on Conte in recent weeks, especially after he appeared to question the club’s transfer policy. He has regularly insisted since that his comments were taken out of context and he is happy at Tottenham.

But he painted quite the contrasting picture again after the setback against Burnley.

He said: “In the last five games we’ve lost four. This is reality. Not the performance. We lost four of the last five. Nobody deserves this situation. This is the reality.

“I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating.

“Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes.

Antonio Conte fires shots at Spurs owner and squad Antonio Conte has fired shots at Tottenham owner Daniel Levy and his Spurs squad who he thinks has got weaker

“On Saturday we play another game. It’s the moment to see the situation and make an assessment, really frustrated, not used to seeing these situations. I’m trying to do everything but the situation is not changing.

“In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation. This is the reality. Maybe there is something wrong.

“I want to take responsibility, if I have that, I’m open for every decision. I want to help Tottenham from first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment.”

Who are the toughest defenders according to the world’s best players

Antonio Conte wants to finish season still

Conte’s comments appear to indicate he is running out of ideas already of how to turn things around for Tottenham.

Under contract until the end of next season, questions of his future will now become more prominent. It would be an unwelcome distraction for their next match, against Leeds on Saturday.

He later added that he does want to see out the season at least. But he is not optimistic about where they may end up.

Conte continued: “We are working a lot. We are working hard. I think we are doing everything to try to improve but it’s not enough, very frustrating.

“First time in my life, four defeats in five. Maybe I am not so good.

“Tottenham called me to improve but I’m honest and I can’t close my eyes. I want to finish my season. I hate to lose. We lost four in last five games.

“This is unacceptable. I won’t accept it.

“I want to try to move the situation. Maybe we have to take more attention and we can finish when I arrive here in same position.”

Tottenham were ninth when Conte took charge in November. Now, he faces a battle to finish their season stronger.

READ MORE: Conte relents as price drop sees Serie A giants head queue for Tottenham star