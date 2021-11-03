Conte reveals immediate plan to revolutionise Tottenham after Nuno spell

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has revealed how he plans to spruce up the feeling around the club following his arrival.

Spurs hope the Italian serial winner can be the man to get them back fighting for silverware again. The club reached the Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, but they have since dropped off.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho got the sack after his spell in north London turned sour. However, his successor, Nuno Espirito Santo, lasted only 17 games from the start of this term.

Nuno also faced criticism for his style of play. Spurs failed to get a shot on target in his final game last Saturday and their last effort on goal came over two hours of football ago.

But Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017 and Serie A with Inter last season, has insisted that he will revitalise the Tottenham’s style of play.

“To be Tottenham manager is a great pleasure, a great honour,” Conte told the club’s official website.

“Now I want to repay this trust. My coaching philosophy is very simple: to play good football and attractive football for our fans with passion. To have a stable team, not up and down.

“The fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight. I’ll do everything to deserve their support.

“Tottenham is an important club in England and around the world. The stadium and training ground are wonderful.

“The club and Daniel Levy wanted me strongly. This is a good opportunity, an honour to accept and become the manager.”

Conte took his first Spurs training session on Tuesday. He could be in the dugout for Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash against Vitesse Arnhem but is waiting on a work permit.

As such, Sunday’s Premier League match against Everton may yet be his first game.

Conte excited for Tottenham role

“I have seen on Tuesday the training ground and I want to start work. I arrive at a top club,” the 52-year-old added.

“These situations push you and increase the desire to do something important for the fans of this club.”

Reports claim that Conte was quick to implement his ideas in his first training session.

He supposedly set two teams up in 3-5-2 formations to assess his players’ ability in the system.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2017 with 30 wins from 38 games.