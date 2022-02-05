Antonio Conte lauded Harry Kane for his contributions even when he doesn’t score, while the striker revealed what the Tottenham boss has changed since arriving.

Tottenham put their name in the draw for the FA Cup Fifth Round with a 3-1 victory over Brighton. The Seagulls were their own worst enemy at times, with Adam Webster in particular enduring a nightmare evening.

The centre-half’s indecision was punished to great effect for Spurs’ first when Harry Kane curled a sublime strike into the top corner.

Emerson Royal then played a huge part in Spurs doubling their advantage via a unique own goal.

Brighton pulled one back with a fluky goal of their own, but Kane was on hand to secure the victory when capitalising on Webster’s second blunder of the match midway through the second half.

MATCH REPORT: Harry Kane at the double after bizarre Tottenham goal proves pivotal in FA Cup thriller

Speaking to ITV after the match Conte said: “To win in an important competition like the FA Cup is so important. It is important for the confidence, important to get a win against a really good team.”

On two-goal Kane, Conte hailed his striker for his selfless displays and contributions towards the team effort even when he doesn’t find the net.

“[Kane’s performance] was good, Kane scored twice,” added Conte. “We had chances to improve the final result but in the end I think it was fair.

Could Harry Kane leave Tottenham this summer Harry Kane is again rumoured to want to leave Tottenham this summer as Napoli striker main target or replace Kane

“In games when he [Harry Kane] didn’t score he always plays for the team.

“He played a fantastic game for us. He is an important player for us because he is fantastic quality and to score is important because he is a No 9. It was good for Harry.

“We have to continue and now we prepare for a tough game against Southampton on Wednesday.”

With Kylian Mbappe reportedly heading to Real Madrid, we take a look at a long list of Real flops

Conte has “changed the mindset” – Kane

Harry Kane also spoke to the press, telling ITV: “Obviously we’re delighted with the result. We played really well. We started on the front-foot and missed a bit of momentum in the second half but controlled the game after our third goal.”

“I was delighted to see that go in [first goal]. I’m happy to be on the scoresheet. It was unbelievable by Sonny [for the second goal].

“He has lots of pace and created a big chance and I’m just happy I was able to sneak it home. Everyone played really well. Let’s keep it going.

“There is still a long way to go [this season]. We have plenty of games coming up in the league and cup.”

When asked what level of impact Antonio Conte has made thus far, Kane pointed to a change in approach and mindset.

“He he has been brilliant,” concluded Kane. “I cannot speak highly enough of him and he has really changed the mindset of the team. We have to keep working hard on and off the pitch.”

READ MORE: Astronomical rise of Tottenham star forced Dele Alli out, says Ian Wright