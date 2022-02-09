Antonio Conte has hinted Tottenham could move for Christian Eriksen in the summer after revealing he was caught off guard by his return to England with Brentford.

The 30-year-old Dane was snapped up by Thomas Frank’s Bees during the winter window. Christian Eriksen had been a free agent after former club Inter Milan terminated his contract in mid-December.

Many believed Eriksen may never play professionally again after the harrowing scenes at Euro 2020. The classy playmaker collapsed on the pitch while playing for his country after suffering cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, the quick response of the medical teams helped to avert a tragedy, and remarkably, Eriksen is in line to play at elite level once again with Brentford.

However, Eriksen’s contract with the Bees is only a short one having agreed to a six-month stay. That will put his future in the spotlight once again in the summer, and Spurs boss Conte has suggested an emotional reunion in north London could be on the cards.

Via Football London, Conte revealed he had recently met with the man he previously signed at Inter Milan. Furthermore, Conte suggested a Tottenham return would be good for every party involved.

‘Good to have Christian Eriksen again’ – Conte

“No. Honestly no [we didn’t discuss signing him],” said Conte when asked about Eriksen’s January return to England.

“Honestly I was surprised about the situation because in my mind, honestly, I thought Christian needed more time before coming back to play in England.

“For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham’s story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club, but now he’s signed for Brentford, only six months, and we’ll see what happens.

“I was lucky because I met him on Sunday and it was good to speak with him. I saw him with his family and it was good.

“I’m the first person to be happy to see him again on the pitch because we spent a really good time at Inter Milan together.

“We won the league, we spent two important seasons together. I wish him all the best for the future and you don’t know what will happen. It would be good for me to have him again, to work together.”

Paratici gets to work after AFCON ‘seduction’

Meanwhile, Conte is reportedly setting his sights on a summer deal for Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

Jeunes Footeux in France states that Spurs are leading the chase to sign the 22-year-old Lens midfielder. He enjoyed a solid AFCON with his Mali, and his performances caught the eyes of Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Indeed, the latter wants Doucoure as a replacement for Denis Zakaria. He was allowed to leave for Juventus, who in turn replaced Spurs signing Rodrigo Bentancur in Turin.

However, the report claims it is Spurs leading the chase with Fabio Paratici already working on a deal.

They state ‘Tottenham have been seduced by the performances of Doucoure’ with a summer deal on the cards.

Furthermore, Lens are seeking a fee of around €15m – €20m (£12.6m – £16.8m) which would not break the bank for Spurs.

