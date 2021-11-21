Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has explained why he rejected the club in the summer, only to join them a few months down the line after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Italian spent two years at London rivals Chelsea, guiding them to the Premier League title and an FA Cup, before he was sacked in July 2018. He took a year out and returned to join Inter ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

His first and only season in charge ended in success as the Nerazzurri ended their wait for a Serie A crown, picking up an impressive 91 points.

Conte was a target for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy earlier this year, but he quickly distanced himself from the club. They brought in former Wolves boss Nuno, who never looked up to the job.

Conte is now back in the Prem and in London, with his main aim being to guide Tottenham back into the top four.

His first game in charge was an eventful 3-2 Europa Conference League win over Vitesse. Spurs were then held to a goalless draw by Everton, during which the Toffees went down to ten men.

Conte will be hoping for his first league victory as Spurs boss when they host Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

During an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Conte was quizzed about the long route he took to become Spurs’ new head coach.

“Only the allure of the Premier could have convinced me to get back on track so soon,” he said.

“When president Levy first approached me in June, I thanked him, but I didn’t feel like it. The two years with Inter had left a lot of toxins to digest. It was an exhausting and hard work. I needed a break.

“But when Levy came back, he convinced me and showed that he wanted me at all costs. I saw vision in his project. A word very dear to me…

“I’m talking about the ambition and desire to excel that the owners have already put in place, providing the club with incredible facilities.

“From the stadium, which is a jewel of modernity and comfort, costing a billion euros, to a sports centre that leaves you speechless: without a doubt the best I’ve ever seen. I thought that such an organised reality deserved sports results in line.

“I saw the challenge in front of me, the light that makes me multiply my energies lit up in my eyes. But now we have two gaps to close.”

Tottenham are my biggest challenge – Conte

The 52-year-old is making a habit of rebuilding teams back to their former glory – just look at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter.

“I’ve always taken teams that were coming from difficult times, where you had to rebuild,” he added.

“Juve were out of the Cups; the national team were out of the group stage at the 2014 World Cup, Chelsea were coming from tenth place, Inter hadn’t won [Serie A] since 2010…

“I’ve never made comfortable choices, but this Tottenham one is certainly the most difficult and therefore the most challenging.”

