Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is chasing three free-transfer signings as he looks to shape his squad, according to a report.

Conte took over the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the start of November and he has galvanised the squad. But with January fast approaching he is looking at potential new additions and a trio of free transfers. Although none are likely to arrive next month, despite the extensive groundwork that will be laid in the coming weeks.

ESPN reports that “Conte is tracking Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne”.

The Italy frontman is a free agent next summer and he is free to speak to the likes of Spurs from next week.

Spurs have been named as the favourites to sign the Napoli star by journalist Fabio Santini. What’s more, they have learned that Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis would prefer the attacker to join a Premier League club, an not a Serie A rival.

“The closest team to Lorenzo Insigne is Tottenham. Their executive, Fabio Paratici is courting him closely,” Santini said on Il Processo (via Sport Witness) earlier this month.

Conte is also understood to have targeted a central defender and Spurs are keen on Antonio Rudiger.

Conte managed the German defender with Chelsea and has signalled to the club his desire to team up with the 28-year-old again. Spurs have chased the defender before, but Conte now wants to build his backline around the player.

Rudiger aim for Tottenham

Rudiger is out of contract next summer, but Real Madrid are very keen on him. And Chelsea are thought to favour Rudiger moving to Spain rather than a Premier League rival.

The report names Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic as a “more realistic option”.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is the other player that Spurs and Fabio Paratici has his eye on. The France international is in talks over extending his deal.

His time in Catalonia has not run smoothly after he arrived for a mega deal, rising to £135.5m in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund.

He has made 126 appearances in that time and scored 30 goals, but he is out of contract next summer.

However, the recent arrival of new boss Xavi has placed more intrigue on Dembele’s situation.

Dembele future

It looked as though the attacker would look to move on, but Xavi has made no secret of his admiration for the player, regularly talking him up in his media conferences.

“I feel positive with him again,” said Xavi (via BarcaUniversal).

“Ousmane says that he wants to continue, that he is happy here.

“It is a matter of agreeing with his representative. He knows about the importance he will have if he stays.”

As per Footmercato via Sport, Dembele is ready to commit to a new two-year deal that will keep him at Barca until 2024.

Spurs though are believed to be in the running to land the player, if he decides to move on.

