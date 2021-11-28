Antonio Conte has admitted that he expects to have to be more patient at Tottenham than at Chelsea and Inter, as he tries to guide Spurs to silverware.

Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008, when they lifted the League Cup. While they have not won any further major honours this decade, the success at Wembley is also their only triumph this century.

A number of managers have tried – and ultimately failed – to steer Spurs to further silverware since then.

That hunt has been stepped up significantly in recent seasons, following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking. Indeed, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo have come and gone.

Conte is now in charge and has a stellar record of winning silverware. At Chelsea, he won the Premier League in his first season in charge, before lifting the FA Cup the season after.

Meanwhile, he guided Inter to the Serie A title last season. Speaking to The Sun, though, the Italian admitted that Tottenham present a different challenge.

“I have never taken teams that had won the year before, but always reconstruction paths,” Conte said.

“Juventus came from eighth place, Chelsea from tenth, Inter from fourth.

“I know it will take a little patience this time. In Milan I left a finished job. Here I have to start over and enter the current season, which is never easy.

“We are starting from a-b-c, but on the way we plan to accelerate with the letters of the alphabet. The path is bumpy but it doesn’t scare me, it excites me.”

Nevertheless, Conte admitted he is only starting to truly see the task at hand at Tottenham after their humiliating Europa Conference League defeat to Mura on Thursday.

He said that “the level of Tottenham is not so high”, as they look to rebuild in the hunt for glory.

Conte talks Kane, Tottenham ambition

Tottenham’s star man, Harry Kane, was on target against Mura. However, he has had a quiet season so far in comparison to earlier campaigns.

Nevertheless, Conte said that the England captain’s ambition to win with Spurs is still there.

“Kane wants to win with this shirt and my aim is to help make his dream come true,” the manager said.

“But, in general, the best thing for a coach is to be told at the end of the season, ‘Thanks coach, I have improved with you’.

“Kane is already a champion but I would like to be able to add one, two or three per cent more to what he has.”

