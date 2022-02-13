Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has urged the club’s supporters to ‘stay behind’ him and his players, despite their poor display against Wolves at home.

Spurs went behind just six minutes in as Raul Jimenez pounced on a poor Hugo Lloris clearance. The striker chested down before volleying into the net.

It went from bad to worse for the home side as Wolves doubled their lead soon afterwards. Lloris put Ben Davies under pressure with a bad pass, and Bruno Lage’s men capitalised. They had a shot which ricocheted onto the post and midfielder Leander Dendoncker was there to tap home.

Spurs’ performance was so bad that Conte turned to his bench just 28 minutes in. Ryan Sessegnon was replaced by January arrival Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swedish winger did have some impact, but Spurs were ultimately unable to get a goal back. They hit the post through Harry Winks in the second half, although Wolves could have had a few more goals if they had taken their chances.

Spurs were booed by the home fans at full-time, who were rightfully disappointed following another lacklustre display.

The result saw Wolves leapfrog Spurs into seventh spot. Conte’s team do have a game in hand on Sunday’s opponents, though.

During a post-match interview with Sky Sports (via BBC Sport), Conte said: “It is very difficult today, at the end it was one of the best games we played, we created many chances to score and we had the possession but for sure it is very difficult to explain the way we started – I think the two goals are very difficult to comment.

We have work to do – Antonio Conte

“After the game against Southampton I said this is part of the process. But it is not easy when you start the game in this way. When you go 2-0 down it is not simple.

“I have nothing to tell about the commitment of the players because until the end we pushed and tried to score.

“We created chances. But in the end we are talking about another defeat and we have to continue to work.

Harry Kane to Manchester United will be Poch’s first signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane is wanted by Pochettino if becomes Manchester United manager

“I am telling you from my arrival that we have to struggle every game. I was very clear after three weeks about my opinion and we have to continue to work. There are a lot of jobs to do but it is not simple because the environment is used to play for Champions League, Europa League. But everyone maybe has to realise something has changed and you have to try to work to build again.

“I am trying with my players to do everything to improve the situation. But the environment has to understand which is our position in this moment.

Manager makes fan request

“When you lose two games in a row at home and a previous game against Chelsea, a team that wants to fight for the Champions League is impossible.”

Antonio Conte also urged Spurs fans to stick behind the players, even though they are coming up with plenty of mistakes.

“We have to fight and try to build something important to improve the situation. But it is important to know the situation because otherwise maybe our fans could be disappointed and instead they have to try and push us and stay behind us – these players need to feel the right atmosphere and not pressure about a target that at this moment you can’t think. This is my evaluation.”

READ MORE: Tottenham frustration as midfield flop labelled ‘master of tempo’ after win for loan side