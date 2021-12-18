Conte namechecks Klopp, Salah with pointed Kane, Tottenham message

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has insisted that Harry Kane is always a threat despite his drop-off in form, amid all the talk about Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Spurs and the Reds clash in north London on Sunday in what has always proved a high-octane clash. Liverpool have much the better record of the two sides, winning all of the last seven matches in all competitions.

In fact, October 2017 was the last time Tottenham beat Liverpool, with Kane and Salah on the scoresheet in a 4-1 Wembley win.

The 2017/18 season saw Salah finish up with 44 goals, while Kane hit 41. Skip forward to the current campaign and there is a contrast in the two players’ form.

Salah has netted 22 goals in 23 games, including 15 in 17 Premier League games. Kane, meanwhile, has scored eight in 20 but only one in the top flight.

Nevertheless, amid all the talk of Salah’s importance to Liverpool and his standout form, Conte has insisted that Kane still presents a threat to Jurgen Klopp’s team on Sunday.

“Harry is a world-class striker,” the manager told The Independent. “Every day that I train him I understand very well that he’s a world-class striker.

“He’s one of the best I’ve had the pleasure to train. He’s amazing. I like to have him in my team. For sure Jurgen likes to have Mo Salah. But I like to have Harry in my team.

Spurs willing to allow Harry Kane to leave in January to Real Madrid Daniel Levy is reportedly preparing to allow Harry Kane to leave Tottenham in January, but will push for the the striker to sign for Real Madrid.

“He’s an important player for us and my expectation was very high and to play an important game against Liverpool.”

In Thursday’s win over Newcastle, Salah equalled Jamie Vardy’s Premier League record of scoring or assisting in 15 consecutive games.

Newcastle, West Ham or Ajax? Where next for Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson?

He can beat an Alan Shearer record set in the 1994/95 if he has an impact against Spurs. Indeed, Salah has 24 Premier League goal involvements so far this term. Only Shearer (25) has registered more before Christmas in a single season.

Former Juventus boss Conte has past experience of lining his teams up to face ex-Fiorentina and Roma man Salah.

Conte makes Salah, Liverpool claim

“I think he’s one of the best players in the world. During the game, we have seen he scores or makes assists,” Conte said of the Egyptian.

“He’s a very decisive player. During games, every time he has the ball he’s a danger. He improved a lot, I remember him when he played in Italy.

“Now he’s improved in an incredible way. Now I think he’s one of the best players in the world and in every game he’s very decisive.”

Tottenham’s preparations for Sunday’s clash have been affected by a coronavirus outbreak at the club. Spurs have already had three matches postponed.

Meanwhile, Conte has opened up on his plans ahead of the January transfer window.