Antonio Conte could leave Tottenham and move to AC Milan next summer if the Serie A club continue on their exciting pathway, one observer has claimed.

Conte has made his name mostly in Italy for leading Juventus and Inter to top-flight titles. However, the serial winner also cracked the Premier League with Chelsea in his first season in England in 2017.

As such, he moved back to London in November to try and get Tottenham back up the table and in the hunt for silverware.

Conte has got Spurs back in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish. His side also reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but Chelsea outclassed their London rivals.

The manager has insisted that he needs financial backing if he is to make improvements to the team. However, after only signing an initial 18-month deal until the end of next season, doubts remain over how long he will stay at Spurs.

According to former Italy striker Antonio Cassano, Conte will move back to Italy and take over at Milan next summer. The Serie A club are firmly in the hunt for the title this season.

“He signed for a year and a half. They’ve done almost nothing in the market now. He usually picks teams to try and win like he did with Juve and Inter,” Cassano told FC Inter 1908.

“Can Conte return to Italy? I’m making a film myself. He won with Juve, he won with Inter. It occurred to me: I’m convinced that not now, but July 2023, I don’t know why, I don’t know anything, I see him at AC Milan.

Tottenham want to swap Ndombele and Veretout with Roma Tottenham want to swap Tanguy Ndombele with Roma for Jordan Veretout as Conte is big fan

“It’s my idea. It’s been going around in my head for some time. He likes complicated challenges, [Stefano] Pioli is doing an exceptional job, but he’ll take that extra step if he wins the Scudetto this year or next year.

“I’ll say it: in July 2023, I see Conte at AC Milan. Sooner or later, these Milan owners will have to make a gamble.”

Conte recently hit back at claims that he could quit Spurs before his contract is up. Indeed, he pledged to see his contract through and has admitted that he needs to earn an extension with good results.

Before then, though, the manager is facing an important January transfer window.

Tottenham urged to back Conte

Conte has made Wolves star Adama Traore his top target this month and talks over a deal are progressing well.

The 25-year-old could play wing-back or as a winger in Conte’s system, adding vital versatility.

Nine former world-beaters who are now in the bargain bin: Dembele, Alli, Hazard, Martial and more

But the Spurs boss also reportedly wants a centre-back this month.

According to Micah Richards, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would be “crazy” not to back Conte.