Antonio Conte has given a promising update about the availability of Harry Kane, whom he would select for Tottenham Hotspur “even if he has one leg”.

After their stunning win over Manchester City on Saturday, Tottenham are back in the north-west for a clash with Burnley on Wednesday. Kane was the star of the show against City with two goals and an impressive range of passing.

However, there have been doubts about whether he will be involved against Burnley due to a back issue.

Head coach Conte has now allayed any fears, though, giving a rather comical response to whether Kane will be involved.

Conte told a press conference: “Harry had a hit on his back but he has to play. Even if he has one leg, he has to play.

“He is good. Harry knows his importance to the team.”

Kane demonstrated that against City, who wanted to sign him last summer. Conte was not working for Tottenham at the time, but is glad the England captain was still at the club by the time he arrived.

He remains a key part of the Tottenham puzzle, as does goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Speaking about the pair, Conte said: “I remember very well about this question that there is a sporting director in Italy, my friend [Pantaleo] Corvino. He said, ‘you can make a mistake about your wife but not with your striker or goalkeeper’.

“I think this sums it up best. To build a team yes. We’re talking about two important players with good experience.”

Conte clarifies other Tottenham injury situations

While Kane is available, there are other injury issues in Conte’s squad, which will not be solved in time for the trip to Turf Moor.

The Italian revealed: “[Oliver] Skipp and [Japhet] Tanganga, they are recovering. They’re not ready, they’re still not ready for the game against Burnley.

“Sergio [Reguilon], in the training session yesterday he wasn’t present and we’ll see today.

“I think the situation is the same after the last game. We hope they can all recover soon.”

The game against Burnley will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday.

