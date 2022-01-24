Report claims Antonio Conte has put pressure on Tottenham board to complete four signings this week

Antonio Conte is reportedly putting pressure on the Tottenham board to bring in a quartet of new signings before the transfer window shuts on January 31.

Spurs have yet to make any additions to their squad, despite Conte clearly stating that he needs to improve the quality to challenge regularly for Champions League football.

Football Insider reports that Conte will turn the heat up this week to try and get some deals over the line. Indeed, it’s claimed that the Italian is growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of activity so far.

Conte is known to have requested a right wing-back, a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker.

One deal is at least close to being finalised, with Wolves powerhouse Adama Traore set to sign. The winger, who Conte wants to switch to wing-back, is likely to arrive in a deal between £20-25million.

In terms of centre-backs, the likes have Stefan de Vrij, Gleison Bremer and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos have all been linked. The latter has even been spoken about as part of a swap deal for Giovani Lo Celso.

AC Milan star Franck Kessie remains Conte’s top midfield option. However, despite Milan being happy to do business this month, the player himself prefers to move in the summer.

Wijnaldum ready to leave PSG for Spurs PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is ready to leave and join Tottenham this January

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has also emerged as an option, although he is more likely to be a squad player than a regular starter.

Vlahovic remains the dream signing

In terms of the striking options, Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic would be the jewel in the crown for Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The Serbian hitman is one of the hottest properties in European football and is wanted by a number of clubs.

However, it continues to look as if any move for the forward will not come until the summer.

Meanwhile, there could also be a number of outgoings as the clock ticks down.

Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele were all missing from the squad that lost to Chelsea at the weekend.

England star Alli could be Newcastle bound, although that is more likely to be a loan. Ndombele, meanwhile, is a target for PSG and could team up with his former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

