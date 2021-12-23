Antonio Conte has lodged a ‘specific request’ that could see Tottenham land a statement signing from Serie A champions Inter Milan, per a report.

The enigmatic Italian looks to already have Tottenham trending in the right direction. Spurs have gone from worst to first in the average team distance covered in the Premier League since Conte succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo.

That, combined with greater organisation and bounce-back performances from an array of squad players has lifted spirits in north London.

However, if Tottenham are to put themselves among the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, Antonio Conte will know the quality of his squad must improve.

One player who would help their defence in that regard is Stefan de Vrij. The Dutch international is well known to Conte having been a mainstay in his Serie A-winning side at Inter.

At 29, De Vrij is in the prime of his career as a centre-back. However, the latest report from Sport Witness suggests Inter may have dropped the ball.

Citing Inter News, they highlight a recent conversation that addressed Inter’s upcoming transfer plans.

Firstly, the cash-strapped Italians are prioritising contract renewals rather than transfer splashes. On their immediate agenda are reportedly new deals for Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic. In contrast, De Vrij is ‘not among’ their imminent to-do list.

De Vrij’s contract expires in the summer of 2023, meaning one of the next two windows would be the perfect time to cash in – if Inter decide to sever ties.

£40m could satisfy Antonio Conte request

That has opened the door for Tottenham, and Conte has reportedly made a ‘specific request’ to sign De Vrij.

Whether Inter would sanction a sale, or the size of fee they would command isn’t stated. However, a recent report from Football Italia stated £40m could get the job done.

Furthermore, De Vrij’s recent comments suggest he would be open to working Conte once more.

The 29-year-old said (via Football Italia): “Simone Inzaghi and Conte are two important coaches because they’ve won.

“I had already worked with Inzaghi at Lazio, Conte has had a great career because he’s always won.

“We won the title under Conte and you can see it now. Inzaghi has been working on a solid base and is doing an important season now.”

Conte’s sides have always built from the back with a stable foundation key to his success. Putting De Vrij alongside Cristian Romero could complete two thirds of Conte’s three-piece defensive puzzle.

Meanwhile, Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho is ‘seduced’ by the idea of joining Tottenham, according to a report.

Barca need to sell players this winter if they are to complete the capture of Man City forward Ferran Torres. With €55m required to land the Spaniard, Coutinho could be one of those who is sold.

Recent reports put Arsenal in the frame to land the former Liverpool ace. But Sport Witness, citing reports coming out of Spain, state Tottenham are also in with a chance.

Coutinho is apparently ‘seduced’ by the idea of playing for Tottenham. This has put them in pole position to complete a deal. Spurs could be set for a revival over the next few seasons under Antonio Conte’s guidance.

The attacking midfielder may be able to perform alongside the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp. The duo’s defensive ability would allow him to flourish in attack, should a move take place.

The report also updates fans on Newcastle’s hunt for Coutinho. It claims he will not be moving to St James’ Park as he does not want to enter a relegation battle.

