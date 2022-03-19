‘It’s all on Levy’ – Tottenham chairman told he is brewing Conte exit plan with stunning timing

Antonio Conte could leave Tottenham at the start of next season if he grows sick and tired of a lack of funding from above, one pundit has claimed.

Spurs and former Chelsea boss Conte arrived back in London in November looking to turn the tide at Tottenham. He enjoyed a fantastic spell at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League and FA Cup in his two seasons.

However, Spurs have proved one of his biggest challenges. Inconsistency has proved one of the biggest problems, highlighted recently by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

In fact, Tottenham go into Sunday’s Premier League clash against West Ham following a nine-match run of wins and defeats – with two successive losses the only consistency shown.

Conte has blamed the make-up of his squad in January as a big reason. Indeed, he branded the month “very strange” for his club. Alongside that has been major doubt over the investment from chairman Daniel Levy.

Conte missed out on top targets Adama Traore and Luis Diaz in January. As a result, there is big clamour for a significant transfer window to get Spurs truly back on track in the Premier League and in Europe.

According to pundit Frank McAvennie, Conte will wait and hope for serious investment. But, in the event of not getting it, McAvennie said that the manager could jump also wait and jump ship at the start of the season.

“It’s all on Levy, he has to back up what he has promised,” the pundit told Football Insider. “But how many times has he not done it? There is a worst-case scenario here.

“Conte could stay all summer in the hope new players arrive but if they don’t he could just walk away at the start of the season.

“I think a decision will have to be taken before then. It should be so easy.

“Just give him the money. Tottenham have the money, it’s just whether they will give it to him.

“I don’t know why they wouldn’t but it always seems to happen with every manager.

“God knows who they will get if Conte walks away.”

Conte has big Tottenham task

Spurs’ season has fizzled out and they are facing another campaign without a trophy.

Indeed, Middlesbrough knocked them out of the FA Cup in the fifth round after they reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Tottenham still have faint hopes of a Premier League top-four finish. They sit in seventh, six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

And the two north London rivals have to play each other in what could prove to be a decisive game.

Nevertheless, some of the focus at Spurs is already on the summer transfer window and where the club can improve.