Antonio Conte sidestepped talk of the officiating in the draw between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool to focus on the positive aspects of how Harry Kane played.

Tottenham drew 2-2 with Liverpool in a frantic game on Sunday afternoon. They took the lead through Kane’s first home league goal of the season. Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson turned things around for the visitors, before Son Heung-min earned Spurs a share of the points.

The main talking point from the game was whether Kane should have stayed on the pitch after a foul on Robertson in the first half. The Spurs striker made contact with his studs up, but VAR did not intervene.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp felt it was “definitely” worthy of a red card, especially when Robertson himself was later sent off for a foul on Emerson Royal.

But Conte did not want to focus on the officiating, instead pointing to how his side executed their game plan well. Even so, he remains somewhat disappointed that they couldn’t get all three points.

He told Sky Sports: “I think it was an exciting game and we created many chances to score and win the game. We have to be a bit disappointed for the draw. For sure we played against a really strong team.

“For the chances we created, we go home with the thought instead of one point it could be three points.

“We prepared a plan. It’s not simple to defend against them. When we’re in possession I said we could create problems for Liverpool. This happened today.

“The supporters have seen a good exciting game.

“I don’t want to speak about the decision of the referee. I think the game was good for both teams.

“Harry played a good game. He scored a goal of vital importance. He had chances to score other goals. He’s an important player for us.”

After shifting the attention away from Kane’s potential dismissal and to his performance, Conte also praised how Dele Alli played in midfield.

Starting for the first time under Conte, Alli lasted 81 minutes and had some influence on the game.

Conte: ‘Alli performance was good’

His coach added: “Dele Alli played a good game. With this formation with three midfielders he can play as a midfielder and I think he’s strong physically. If he was a bit effective he could score but the performance was good.

“It’s important to understand about the players I can count now for the future. Also to find the right solution for formation. To have two possibilities is good for the team.”

Tottenham have a Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham on Wednesday, before their next Premier League match, which is scheduled for Boxing Day.

But there are currently doubts about which fixtures will go ahead. There have been calls for the Premier League to postpone some fixtures amid a concerning number of coronavirus cases among clubs.

A meeting will determine what happens, but Conte will support any outcome. He said: “The people have to take the best decision for everybody. To be safe is the most important thing.

“If they decide to stop everything, if they decide to find different solutions and not close… I think we have to follow what they tell us.”

