Antonio Conte to work his magic as Tottenham backed to complete shock Chelsea transfer

Antonio Conte has been tipped to work his magic by getting Tottenham to sign an influential Chelsea star this summer.

Tottenham had a busy January transfer window as two stars joined and four senior players left. Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski were the new arrivals, as Fabio Paratici agreed deals with Juventus for the pair.

Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil left north London on loan. The only permanent exit was that of Dele Alli, as he has opted to link up with Frank Lampard at Everton.

Bentancur and Kulusevski could make their Spurs debuts in Saturday evening’s FA Cup clash against Brighton at home. If they miss that game then they will likely feature in Wednesday’s league match against Southampton.

Conte will be hoping for a big impact from the pair as Spurs hunt Champions League qualification. However, competition for fourth spot arises from Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal, with Wolves not too far behind either.

One pundit has now claimed that Conte could improve his squad this summer with the shock signing of an out-of-contract Chelsea star.

The man in question is Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, who is yet to agree fresh terms at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte ‘would love to sign’ player – pundit

When asked about the defender during an interview with Football Insider, pundit Kevin Phillips said: “100 per cent, Conte will be interested. I’m certain of it because Azpilicueta is a player whom he knows and a player who did well for him.

“He’s been so consistent since coming to the Premier League. You know what you are going to get from him.

“He’s a leader as well and that’s something Spurs perhaps lack. I think Conte would love to sign a player of his experience.

“If things don’t work out at Chelsea, I would not be surprised if Azpilicueta crossed London to join Spurs. It’d be a shock but I don’t think it’s impossible.”

Spurs would have to beat a Spanish club to Azpilicueta’s signature, though. Mundo Deportivo claim the star has been in discussions with Barcelona for several weeks.

Tottenham, Ousmane Dembele talks revealed

Meanwhile, Chelsea ‘pressed the most’ for the deadline day signing of Ousmane Dembele but Tottenham ‘were in talks’, according to reports.

Two Spanish outlets have now covered the extent of the chase which saw Spurs become a late hijacker of the deal.

Sport Witness first carriers a report by Mundo Deportivo which claims the Blues were the side most intent on making Dembele their’s.

It was never going to materialise as the 24-year-old intended to ride out the final six months on his contract at the Camp Nou.

However, another report by Sport insists there were talks with Tottenham to try and make it happen. They wanted him on loan for the rest of the season.

So it seems they are unlikely to return in the summer. Chelsea, meanwhile, could try again in the next window.

They are able to do so right now, in fact. Dembele can sign a pre-contract agreement with teams outside of Spain.

