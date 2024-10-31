Antonio Conte tipped to deal Tottenham double transfer blow as Spurs star, top target eyed by Napoli

Napoli are reportedly lining up a shock January move for Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin, while the Italian giants are also interested in a top Spurs target.

Dragusin has found consistent minutes hard to come by since his switch from Genoa in January, prompting speculation that he could make an early return to Italy.

Inter Milan have previously been linked with a move for Dragusin and now he’s on Napoli’s shortlist, but luring him away from North London won’t be straightforward.

According to journalist Paolo Paganini, Napoli are considering a January move for Dragusin and Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, who has been heavily linked with a move to Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in more competition for Destiny Udogie at left-back and Dorgu is a player Tottenham have had their eye on for months.

“Be careful because Napoli is ready to make a double move in January. One is Dorgu from Lecce and the other is Drăgușin from the Premier League,” Paganini told Rai 2.

Antonio Conte’s side currently sit top of the Serie A and the former Tottenham boss is keen to strengthen his squad further as he looks to lift the fourth Italian title of his managerial career.

Tottenham are very reluctant to sell Dragusin – sources

Dragusin started in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night – playing the full 90 minutes for the fourth time this season.

In what could prove to be a big blow for Spurs, Micky van de Ven hobbled off with an apparent hamstring injury after 14 minutes.

With the Dutch centre-back potentially out for the next few weeks, this could be Dragusin’s big chance to nail down a spot in Postecoglou’s starting XI.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that despite Napoli’s reported interest, it would take a huge bid for Tottenham to consider Dragusin’s sale mid-season.

Recent reports suggest that Tottenham are considering signing a new centre-back in January, but that’s because Postecoglou wants more options in the position, rather than the club covering for any potential outgoings.

We can also confirm that Spurs are interested in Dorgu, so we could potentially see them go head-to-head with Napoli for his signature.

Dorgu is under contract with Lecce until 2029 so they are in a strong negotiating position, with reports suggesting it will take £25m to sign him.

Tottenham transfer gossip: Kulusevski targeted / New winger eyed

Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski, is also being linked with a shock return to Serie A amid interest from AC Milan.

Milan’s sporting director Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly a huge admirer of Kulusevski and views him as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao.

Leao remains a target for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, and while Kulusevski would not be a direct replacement, he could provide a different spark to the Milan attack.

Reports suggest that Milan will ambitiously start the bidding for Kulusevski at €50million (£42m / $54m). But that offer seems doomed to fail as the right winger – who can also play as a No 10 – is a key player for Ange Postecoglou and has seen his value soar in recent months.

Spurs are expected to demand in excess of £70m for Kulusevski and that will be enough to price Milan out of a move.

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly one of several Premier League sides interested in signing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

However, Postecoglou’s side are set to face competition for the 24-year-old, who has scored three Premier League goals so far this season.

Arsenal are being heavily linked with a move for Semenyo, while Newcastle United are also believed to be big admirers of his.

IN FOCUS: Radu Dragusin’s Tottenham journey