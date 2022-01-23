Antonio Conte ‘upset’ with two Tottenham decisions; claims transfer saga out of his hands

Antonio Conte was “upset” with two Tottenham decisions in their defeat to Chelsea, though did acknowledge the gap in quality.

Spurs were beat by their London rivals for the third time this month after being bettered in both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final. It was Conte’s first time on the losing side of a Premier League match since his arrival in November, having previously gone nine games unbeaten.

It could have been a different story, though, had Harry Kane’s first-half strike not been disallowed for a foul on Thiago Silva.

On the incident, Conte told Sky Sports: “It is very difficult to comment and I don’t want to comment on the referee’s decision.

“But to disallow this goal in England, was incredible for me. Maybe I am more upset for the yellow card for Tanganga because I think this was clinical.”

Conte added: “I don’t like to lose and defeat is always difficult for me, but I think to have a nine games in a row without defeat was important.

“In this moment, the gap with other teams like Chelsea is really an important gap. I am proud for the effort. We tried to do everything but sometimes it is not enough, especially against a team like this.

“Now there is a big difference between us and the top teams.”

Conte coy on incomings

The Italian manager was also asked about incoming transfers in his post-match interview, something which he was very coy about.

“This is not the right moment to speak, the club know very well what I think,” he said. “There is not one transfer market to close the gap.

“The last few years this gap became very big and now it is not simple to find a solution in a short time.

“You need many years, but for sure we have to start. You have to sell or loan players and it is difficult. And then you have to find the right players for you.

“It won’t be easy. I spoke with the club and I am totally in this position of the club to work and improve the situation on the pitch.

“I am enjoying my time in Tottenham. We have four months to work and get the best possible result. I am proud of the effort. Sometimes you can push 100% but it is not enough.”

On the other side of the coin, Dele Alli looks set to leave in the window. But Conte claimed that saga is out of his hands.

He said: “I don’t want to comment on single players. There is the club to make the best decision. There is a sporting director and chairman and they take the last decision.”

Hojbjerg also left aggrieved

Like his boss, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also felt hard done by with the decision for Kane’s non-goal.

The Dane said: “I thought at half-time we felt under pressure but felt there was something to be taken and then two goals pretty quickly.

“When we got through the quality on the pass was not as we would like to. We tried to stop them, tried to find different ways of stopping their quality players come in dangerous positions but Chelsea are a very versatile team.

“I feel a bit disappointed with the goal we got disallowed. I thought that was the moment maybe if we wanted something today.

“We are not where we want to be yet but we are working well.”

