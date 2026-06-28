Tottenham make huge Archie Gray exit decision as record-shattering transfer edges closer

Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of allowing Archie Gray to leave the club this summer despite their ambitious plans to further strengthen Roberto De Zerbi’s midfield options, TEAMtalk understands.

Spurs remain active in the market and could yet bring in as many as three new midfielders before the transfer window closes, with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Adam Wharton all featuring prominently on their radar.

However, sources have made it clear to us that Gray‘s future is not up for discussion.

The England Under-21 international continues to be viewed as a key part of Tottenham‘s long-term project and De Zerbi has personally indicated how highly he rates the 20-year-old.

Gray’s situation contrasts sharply with that of fellow young midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

As TEAMtalk revealed this week, Bergvall is assessing his future amid concerns over his role under De Zerbi and growing interest from clubs across England, Germany and Italy.

Gray, though, is understood to have no such concerns.

Indeed, sources close to Tottenham insist the former Leeds United star has been reassured of his importance to the club and remains fully committed to his future in north London.

De Zerbi is believed to be particularly impressed by Gray’s versatility.

Since arriving from Leeds in 2024, the youngster has demonstrated an ability to perform in a variety of positions, operating not only in central midfield but also in defence and wider roles when required.

That adaptability is viewed as a major asset by Tottenham’s coaching staff, who believe Gray can become one of the most important players in the squad over the coming years.

His development has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham reignite stunning deal for World Cup star as contact made for French magician despite PSG ‘agreement’

Tottenham sticking with Gray despite Tonali chase

There have been suggestions that former club Leeds United have been keeping tabs on Gray’s situation, while Newcastle United, Everton and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in recent months.

However, we understand none of those clubs have been given any encouragement and that Tottenham’s stance is unequivocal.

Despite a summer rebuild that could see significant changes made to De Zerbi’s midfield department, particularly with Tonali potentially on his way in a club-record deal, Gray remains firmly part of the club’s plans and there is no appetite whatsoever to sanction his departure.

Sources indicate Spurs see him as a player capable of contributing immediately next season while also possessing the potential to become a cornerstone of the squad for years to come.

As such, while uncertainty surrounds the futures of several players at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Gray is one whose position appears secure.

The message from inside Spurs is simple: Archie Gray is staying put.