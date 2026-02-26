Tottenham Hotspur could be forced to make some tough transfer decisions this summer, and speculation is mounting that Real Madrid could launch a spectacular move for talented youngster Archie Gray.

The 19-year-old joined Spurs in a deal worth around £40million in the summer of 2024. He has long been considered to be one of England’s most exciting talents and has impressed for the London club despite the team’s struggles on the pitch.

Gray has already made 72 appearances for Tottenham. Despite central midfield being his natural position, he has also been deployed at right-back, left-back, and centre-back when other players were unavailable, generally doing well wherever he’s played.

That versatility and the maturity beyond his years that he’s shown are two of the reasons elite clubs are keeping a close watch on his situation.

Reports suggested earlier this week that LaLiga giants Madrid are big admirers of Gray – and now those claims have been backed up by a different source.

According to reports cited by Tribuna, Tottenham have set an asking price of €60million (£52.5m / $70.6m), suggesting they would consider letting him go if a club matches their valuation.

Madrid are said to be particularly keen on Gray but they are joined in the race by Bayern Munich. Madrid are keen to add depth in the middle of the park, while Bayern are eyeing potential replacements for Leon Goretska, who could leave.

Tottenham will fight to keep Archie Gray

While the Madrid, Gray links are certainly interesting and the rumours aren’t going away, we don’t feel there is any need for Tottenham supporters to panic about him just yet.

The ex-Leeds star is contracted until 2030, which puts Spurs in a very strong negotiating position. They are not believed to be in any danger in terms of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), so aren’t under any pressure to sell.

There is perhaps one scenario where Spurs could be forced to consider a big offer for the teenager – relegation.

Spurs have endured a horrific season in the Premier League and currently sit 16th in the table, only four points outside the drop zone. Thomas Frank was sacked as a result of their woeful form and Igor Tudor has been brought in as interim manager to try and steady the ship.

Player sales are inevitable if Tottenham do suffer an unthinkable drop to the Championship, so Madrid or indeed Bayern could try and take advantage of the situation by moving for Gray.

He has reported wages of £75,000 per week – a huge amount compared to the average Championship salary.

But Gray has always seemed committed to Tottenham, so it’s possible he sticks around to play in the Championship, and could be key given his previous second-tier experience with Leeds.

It’s also worth noting that reliable outlet The Athletic named 15 players that would likely leave Spurs if they do go down, and interestingly, Gray wasn’t one of them.

