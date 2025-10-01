Tottenham fans have been left awestruck by Archie Gray’s late cameo appearance for Spurs in the Champions League, demanding that he needs to replace a struggling star in the engine room for Saturday’s trip to Leeds and with manager Thomas Frank making a somewhat surprising admission about his side.

The Lilywhites were far from their best on Tuesday evening, but still managed to escape with a point after fighting back to draw 2-2 with Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League in Norway. Having fallen 2-0 down on the night, goals from captain for the night, Mickey van den Ven and a late Jostein Gundersen own goal, helped salvage a very welcome draw for Tottenham, which, at one stage, had looked hugely unlikely.

While Van den Ven’s header had already set Spurs on the path to redemption, it was the 82nd-minute introduction of Gray that helped get Frank’s side over the line.

And the 19-year-old’s performance in those eight minutes or so has been enough to convince several Tottenham fans that he needs to start Saturday’s trip to tackle his former club, Leeds.

Addressing his performance on X, one Spurs fan commented: ‘Putting myself forward for chairman of the Archie Gray must start over Bentancur Commission.’

Agreeing with him, another commented: ‘We need to try SOMETHING else. I just don’t think Bentancur brings anything to the team at the moment. Archie brings energy, movement, impetus and takes the responsibility with the ball that Lolo won’t.’

A third chipped in: ‘It was obvious after 10; it should have been done at 45. I can’t believe I watched it until 81. Insanity.’

A fourth simply added: ‘I mean, he’s young, he’s English. What’s not to like?’

Another Spurs fan also had a simple message for Frank, stating: ‘Give him the keys.’

Frank makes admission as Tottenham build for Leeds clash

With Tottenham due at Elland Road for the Saturday lunchtime game, Frank will not have too long with his players to prepare for the clash and the trip north to West Yorkshire.

Travelling up on the Friday afternoon, Frank will effectively have all day Thursday and then Friday morning with his players to build for the clash.

In the build-up to the game, though, and in the wake of Tuesday’s draw, the Dane has admitted he does not know his best side yet some 10 games into his reign.

“I think it’s overall, you can say with a lot of games, that go-to starting XI you like to find at a certain stage, that’s something I’m looking into, which is normal,” Farke told the media.

“New coach, new players, and we still need to do a little bit of rotation.”

Whether that translates into a start for Gray in the clash at his former club Leeds on Saturday remains to be seen, though Frank will not have been impressed by his efforts in those eight minutes or so he appeared in Norway.

Frank’s record with Spurs so far reads five wins, four draws and one defeat, making them favourites to take the victory at Leeds on Saturday.

