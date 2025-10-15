Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly not willing to give up on signing Arda Guler and are one of the ‘obvious options’ to sign the Real Madrid playmaker should he choose to leave, and the Turkey star’s performance during the international break underlines why.

Guler has been a star for Madrid so far this season, with the Turkey international having established himself as a key player in Xabi Alonso’s team. The 20-year-old has scored three goals and given four assists in 10 appearances for Los Blancos, who are at the top of LaLiga table and have won both their Champions League games.

However, rumours persist linking Guler with an exit from Madrid, with Arsenal among the clubs said to be keen on him, with the north London outfit having taken a shine to him last season when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of the Spanish and European giants, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

It is hard to envisage Real Madrid selling one of their brightest young players anytime soon, especially as he is flourishing under Alonso.

Nevertheless, Tottenham believe that they have a chance to sign Guler, with Grade3 reporting that Spurs are ‘willing to do whatever it takes to entice the player and bring him into their ranks’.

‘It would be logical that Arsenal and Tottenham are the most obvious options’ for Guler should he leave Madrid, according to the report.

Despite rumours, Tottenham fans should not get their hopes up of signing Guler, who became the youngest Turkish player to score at a major tournament when he found the back of the net against Georgia with a curling strike into the top corner from 25 yards at Euro 2024.

However, Guler’s performances for Turkey during the international break underline why Tottenham are so keen on him.

Guler scored one goal and gave two assists for Turkey in their 6-1 hammering of Bulgaria at Stadion Vasil Levski in a 2026 World Cup qualifier last Saturday.

While the Madrid playmaker did not score against Georgia on Tuesday evening, the 20-year-old’s performance played a vital role in Turkey’s 4-1 victory at Turka Arac Muayene Kocaeli Stadyumu.

Guler took one shot, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 78.1%, won two headers, took 48 touches, won one dribble, made one tackle and put in one cross, according to WhoScored.

Turkish news outlet Fanatik described Guler as ‘breathtaking’, a fitting description for a player that former Arsenal and Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil thinks is a second coming of himself.

While raving about the other Turkey stars, the publication noted: ‘There’s not a single player on the team who doesn’t fight.’

This shows that despite being an attacking midfielder who is silky on the ball and is good on the eye, Guler works hard.

Sabah also praised Guler. While noting that ‘the most striking star of the night was Merih Demiral’, the news outlet observed that ‘Arda’s contributions to the game shouldn’t be overlooked’.

