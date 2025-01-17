Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of signing a top young player from Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow, with a report claiming Los Blancos’s stance and how the attacking midfielder himself feels about a potential exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Tottenham not having a particularly great campaign, they are keen on reinforcing their squad in the middle of the season and pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League table. TEAMtalk transfer expert Fraser Fletcher has reported that Spurs want to sign a striker to enhance their chances of clinching a Champions League place, with Evann Guessand on their radar.

Among the other players who have been linked with Tottenham is Arda Guler. Fichajes reported in November that Spurs have taken a shine to the Turkey international attacking midfielder. Madrid were reportedly open to letting the player leave on loan for a club in the Premier League.

However, the same publication is now reporting that Madrid have made a complete U-turn on Guler. The defending Spanish and European champions have decided that the 19-year-old, who can also play as a winger, will stay as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team squad for the rest of the season and will not leave for Tottenham or any other club.

Fichajes has reported that Ancelotti plans to give Guler more playing time in the coming weeks and months. The former Fenerbahce star himself is keen on making it a success at the Santiago Bernabeu and is not considering leaving Madrid.

Described as a player with “great personality and exceptional quality” by Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho, Guler is reported to have shown exemplary determination to succeed at Madrid.

It has been reported that Guler has rejected offers from other teams to stay at Los Blancos and help the team win LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

Madrid are just a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid in second place in the LaLiga table and can still progress to the Round of 16 in the Champions League without going through the playoffs. Ancelotti believes that Guler could play a big role for the team in the second half of the season and help them win silverware.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Elite manager shortlisted by Tottenham as Levy stance on Postecoglou sack clarified

Arsenal and Man Utd also suffer Arda Guler blow

It is not only Tottenham who will be affected by Madrid’s new stance on Guler. Arsenal and Manchester United will also be disappointed to learn that the Turkey international will not leave Los Blancos this month.

Reports in the Spanish press in November claimed that Man Utd were ready to pounce for Guler in the January transfer window. The Red Devils’ plan was to offer Antony to Madrid to sweeten the deal.

With Antony having failed to do much of note during his time at Old Trafford so far, Man Utd are ready to offload him and bring in someone better and younger.

Arsenal have also been planning a bid for Guler. Reports in the English media stated that the Gunners were among a number of clubs, including Aston Villa, who were interested in a loan deal for the Madrid youngster.

Madrid have been looking to send the Turkish teenager out on loan, but with Los Blancos having now changed their mind over him, the Gunners, like Spurs, will have to look elsewhere if indeed they are still keen on bringing in a new attacking midfielder/winger.

Latest Tottenham news: Bastoni summer bid, Fati offer

While Tottenham are active in the January transfer window, they also have an eye on the future. One of the players that Spurs are looking to sign in the summer of 2025 is Alessandro Bastoni.

Bastoni is one of the best defenders in the world and has been superb for Inter over the years. Reports have claimed that Spurs are planning to make a bid for the Italy international centre-back at the end of the season.

Tottenham have turned towards Bastoni after realising that they will not be able to sign Jarrad Branthwaite or Abdukodir Khusanov. While Khusanov is on the verge of joining Manchester City in January, TEAMtalk understands that Everton will not sell Branthwaite in the middle of the season, with the Toffees in real danger of getting relegated to the Championship.

Tottenham have also been linked with Ansu Fati. The forward failed to do a great deal during his loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion last season, but Spurs believe that the youngster could help them in the second half of the current campaign.

A Spanish report has stated that Tottenham have made an offer for Fati. Spurs’ London and Premier League rivals West Ham United have also bid for Fati, who is the subject of interest from Turkish giants Besiktas as well.

Fati is a peripheral figure in Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad, with the LaLiga giants open to offloading him. The Spain international forward has made only eight appearances for Barca this season.

With Tottenham missing out on the signing of Randal Kolo Muani, they have turned towards other forwards to bring to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. TEAMtalk understands that Nice and Ivory Coast international star Evann Guessand is on Spurs’ radar.

Jonathan David has also been reportedly offered to Tottenham. The Canada international forward is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, and his agents have offered him to Spurs.

STATS: Arda Guler for Real Madrid this season