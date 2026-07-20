Tottenham pushing to sign £25m Celtic standout as Lucas Bergvall replacement in multi-club transfer battle

Arne Engels is attracting considerable attention from clubs across Europe as he looks to leave Celtic this summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs showing interest as they consider replacements for exit-bound Lucas Bergvall.

Several other Premier League teams have also been watching the midfielder, including Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Sunderland, along with Championship side West Ham United.

Crystal Palace also remain interested in Engels, despite their failure to reach an agreement with Celtic in earlier talks. The south London club are understood to still be monitoring developments closely and remain in contact with Engels and Celtic.

In terms of Tottenham‘s interest, they are looking at 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Bergvall, who is pushing for an exit after the £185million arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

Bergvall is currently on the radars of both Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, with the former already having a £38m offer turned down for the Sweden international.

And, while Engels is among the options to replace him, initial interest from Tottenham has not gone any further at this stage.

Celtic are demanding a transfer fee of around £25m for Engels. However, it is believed that the Hoops may be willing to accept a fee just short of that amount to conclude a deal.

It’s also likely any deal falls just short of this amount, as Celtic want to sell and buying clubs hold the power, given that Engels is in the last 18 months of his deal.

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Engels tells Celtic he wants out

The player has also communicated his desire for a move to the Celtic board and, following the conclusion of the World Cup, work on securing his exit is expected to intensify rapidly.

To help facilitate a potential transfer, Engels has recently switched his representation. He has moved from the Wasserman agency to DWMA in a bid to get a move done this summer.

Additional interest in the player also comes from AC Milan, Napoli and Lazio in Italy, as well as Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

These clubs are said to hold strong interest in the talented youngster and have made contact with his team, who have approached multiple clubs across Europe in a bid to aid a move to a top-five league this summer.

According to sources, Engels departure from Celtic is anticipated to move closer over the course of the next week. Indeed, the situation could develop quickly as interested parties step up their pursuit and Celtic hope to sell to fund their own incomings.

It’s also likely that Celtic will see multiple players leave over the next few weeks, including striker Daizen Maeda, who is also wanted by clubs across Europe and in the Premier League.

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