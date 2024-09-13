Arsenal battling Tottenham for teenage brother of Spurs star after eight-goal burst last season

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing 15-year-old Leeds academy star Harry Gray, brother of Archie, with Spurs taking steps to the transfer.

Tottenham signed Archie Gray in the summer off the back of a fantastic breakout season for Leeds. He played 44 Championship games and three in the playoffs, as the Whites missed out on promotion to the Premier League in the final.

He has played twice for Spurs since moving to north London.

But coming from a family full of talented footballers, Gray is not the only member of the current generation who has a chance of making it big.

Younger brother Harry has the eyes of some big Premier League clubs on him as a result of his displays for Leeds under-18s.

According to TBRFootball, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool are all very keen on the signing.

And Spurs, with his older brother already on the books, seem to be in the lead for the 15-year-old, with the report stating they have ‘already informed Leeds’ they’d like to sign him.

It’s believed they’re eager to be kept in the loop regarding the thriving young talent.

Gray would join older brother

Tottenham’s interest in Gray makes a lot of sense, after he bagged eight goals in 11 under-18 Premier League games for Leeds last season.

He would also be linking up with his brother, which could be good for his development.

As such, Tottenham could be in with a good chance of signing the 15-year-old.

And if his trajectory is anything like his sibling’s, Spurs will be in good shape for years to come, particularly with teenage talents like Lucas Bergvall and Mikey Moore in the squad.

Tottenham plotting more signings

More signings are in the works at Spurs at the moment. The theme of youth stardom continues in one of their other linked players, Angel Gomes.

He is still only 24, and broke through in the Premier League at a very young age. The England midfielder is on the radar of a number of Premier League sides, with Spurs finding competition from Newcastle and Liverpool.

Elsewhere, the north Londoners are looking into the signing of Jonathan Tah.

It is believed that while Bayer Leverkusen are going to make one more attempt to keep him on board, the defender will not pen a new deal, and then he’ll be available to move on in the summer, potentially to Spurs.

Grays could become latest Prem brothers

If the younger Gray brother was to sign with Tottenham, he and Archie could become the latest pair of brothers to play in the Premier League.

There have been multiple sets of brothers to play in the English top flight.

Of late, the likes of Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, Jacob Ramsey and Aaron Ramsey and Michael Keane and Will Keane have done so.

It would take some doing to beat the record of most appearances for a pair of brothers – not necessarily for the same side.

Indeed, Gary Neville and Phil Neville played a combined total of 902 games in the English top flight.

The next most is Rio Ferdinand and Anton Ferdinand’s combined tally of 722 games. Both those pairs started in the Premier League at a young age, so if the junior Gray can soon make the move up, there’s chance that he and his brother could begin the quest to dethrone the Nevilles.

