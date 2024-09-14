Arsenal great tips Tottenham man as signing of the season, with Spurs teammate given equally big build-up

Two of Tottenham's new signings have been tipped to make big impressions

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott named a big-money Tottenham star when asked for his signing of the season, while another Spurs man has been talked up by Jamie Redknapp.

Walcott spent 12 years on Arsenal’s books, scoring 108 goals across all competitions and placing seventh on the club’s list of all-time leading scorers in the Premier League era with 65.

Yet despite his loyalties to the Gunners, Walcott showed no hesitation when naming Dominic Solanke as potentially the smartest piece of business over summer.

Speaking to NOW TV, Walcott was asked who has made the best signing in the Premier League this season.

“I like Solanke,” replied the 35-year-old. “I do really like Solanke.”

Tottenham committed to a package worth £65m (£55m plus £10m in add-ons) when prising Solanke out of Bournemouth.

If the add-ons are met, Solanke would become Tottenham’s all-time record buy, surpassing Richarlison (£60m package)

Explaining his decision to select Solanke, Walcott added: “I think he did exceptionally well for Bournemouth and I think now if you’re putting him in a Tottenham team who, no disrespect to Bournemouth, [he’s] going to be around better players, he’s going to be playing with the likes of [James] Maddison behind him as well.

“The amount of goals he scored [at Bournemouth]… I was a bit disappointed for him bless him that he didn’t get into the England team.

“But again now he’s gone to Tottenham, a big, big stage for him. I think he’s probably going to be a one under the radar signing, definitely.”

Redknapp expects big things from Archie Gray

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp was asked the same question by NOW TV and cited fellow Tottenham new boy, Archie Gray.

“I like Archie Gray that Tottenham have signed,” began Redknapp. “Really good young midfield player.

“You look at [Fabio] Carvalho who’s gone to Brentford, they’re really good signings.”

Redknapp added: “I’ve got a feeling for Archie Gray this year. I think he’s going to be a really big signing for them.

“A really good midfield player and a really good lad as well.”

Solanke wasn’t first choice / Another Leeds raid wanted

According to Football Transfers, the money Tottenham spent on Solanke had originally been earmarked for Eberechi Eze.

However, amid claims the Crystal Palace talisman had his ‘head turned’ by a bigger Premier League rival, Spurs switched focus to Solanke and did not disappoint.

Elsewhere, TBRFootball claims Tottenham aren’t content to settle with signing just one Gray.

Spurs are reportedly in the mix for Archie’s younger brother Harry who like his sibling, has risen through the youth ranks at Leeds United.

A cluster of heavyweight sides are tracking the 15-year-old starlet, though the belief is Tottenham have the upper hand given the presence of Archie on the books.

News out of Italy suggests a £17m raid on AC Milan is also being lined up for the January window.

Solanke or Gray – who’ll have the better season?

The obvious answer to that question is Solanke given the frontman will be the regular starting striker when fit.

Furthermore, Ange Postecoglou has shown reluctance to throw Gray into the heat of Premier League action, with the teenager limited to two substitute appearances so far.

However, Solanke has been signed as the de facto replacement for Harry Kane and will be judged accordingly.

As Walcott mentioned, Solanke is now playing alongside more creative and higher quality stars and anything less than the 19 Premier League goals he notched for the Cherries last season will be viewed as a disappointment.

Gray, meanwhile, may actually see his importance and influence reach boiling point in the Europa League.

When Tottenham recently announced their squad for the Europa League group phase – which now consists of eight matches instead of six – only one right-back was named (Pedro Porro).

Djed Spence was omitted from the squad and Emerson Royal was sold to AC Milan over the summer.

To avoid burning Porro out and to keep him fresh for the Premier League, Gray – who regularly played at right-back for Leeds – may find himself in the starting eleven in the backline.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid send chief scout to Tottenham v Arsenal derby as astonishing double raid takes shape