Fabrizio Romano reveals Tottenham have reached decision on selling Cristian Romero to Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with Cristian Romero

Fabrizio Romano has reported the decision that Tottenham Hotspur have made about selling Cristian Romero to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Romero will leave Tottenham this summer, and bitter north London rivals Arsenal are trying to sign him.

On August 6, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who has over 392,000 followers on X, reported on his website that Arsenal are “pushing hard for Romero”.

Pedulla reported that Tottenham want €40million (£34.2m, $46m) for Romero, with Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan also keen on the defender.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Inter are unable to reach an agreement on personal terms with Romero.

We understand that Romero has already agreed on a four-year contract with Atletico.

Arsenal in contact for Cristian Romero

Arsenal, though, have been in contact with the agents of Romero, as Romano reported this week.

The transfer guru said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal spoke to the agents of Cuti Romero.

“Arsenal asked for information on Cuti Romero.

“What’s the point?

“The relationship, Arsenal Tottenham is obviously a complicated relationship.

“Way easier for Tottenham to give the green light to Atletico Madrid.

“My understanding is that the clear favourites to sign Cuti Romero now are Atletico Madrid.

“The player is negotiating with them.

“Atletico Madrid are negotiating with Tottenham.

“So, Atletico are on it.

“Inter had an agreement with Tottenham for some time, but Inter, if they do not sell Benjamin Pavard, they can’t proceed, and also they still don’t have an agreement on the contract.

“So, this depends on the outgoings for Inter.

“Atletico Madrid are already in negotiations.

“Arsenal asked for information, but Tottenham don’t want to sell to Arsenal.

“So, the only way would be an historical green light from Tottenham to Arsenal.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen on that one, but I expect Arsenal to go for a centre-back.”

DON’T MISS: Cristian Romero reaches decision on joining Arsenal from Tottenham in spectacular move

Tottenham will NOT sell Cristian Romero to Arsenal

Romano has now brought an update on the situation, reporting that Tottenham have decided not to sell Romero to Arsenal, with Atletico to make a second bid for the Argentina international centre-back.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me clarify one thing.

“My understanding, guys, is that Tottenham Hotspur, and when I say Tottenham Hotspur, it’s about the board, the management, the ownership, so the three most important parts of the club, have clearly decided not to sell Cuti Romero to Arsenal.

“So, despite all the links, all the rumours, all the stories, my understanding is that Tottenham will not entertain talks with Arsenal for Cuti Romero.

“Should this change, I will be here and let you know, but Tottenham don’t want to let the player go to Arsenal because of the rivalry they have with Arsenal, of course.

“And so, this is the position.

“So, I don’t think we should talk about Arsenal receiving bad news or something like that.

“It’s just that there could be conversations, there could be talks, but Tottenham don’t want to sell the player to Arsenal.

“This is the position as of today.

“Again, should that change, the market is crazy, I will be here and tell you.

“Atletico Madrid are in active talks with Tottenham.

“Atletico Madrid made an opening bid of €30million plus add-ons rejected.

“Atletico Madrid will return with a new bid closer to €40m, so Atletico Madrid will be back to the table, and Atletico believe they can sign Cuti Romero.

“Atletico are optimistic.”

READ NEXT: Tottenham insider drops bombshell on Cristian Romero joining Arsenal