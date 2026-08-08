Tottenham insider drops bombshell on Cristian Romero joining Arsenal

Cristian Romero wants to join Arsenal from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to a Spurs insider, who has also revealed ENIC’s stance on selling the defender to the Premier League champions.

Arsenal and Tottenham are bitter north London rivals, but that has not stopped the Gunners from trying to sign Romero.

Earlier this week, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who has more than 392,000 followers on X, reported that Arsenal are “pushing hard for Romero”.

This followed TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reporting that Romero has a deal in place with Atletico Madrid.

Sources have told us that Tottenham are willing to sell the Argentina international central defender for £38million.

Inter Milan are also interested in Romero, but it is Atletico who are in the lead for his signature.

However, Arsenal are in contact with the agents of Romero, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Romero himself is said to be open to the idea of crossing the North London divide and swap Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Emirates Stadium.

Reliable Arsenal-related X account with over 398,000 followers, HandofArsenal, posted at 11:04am on August 8: “Regardless of if we sign Romero, the player was / is VERY open to joining us.”

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Romero wants Arsenal but Tottenham will not do business

Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe has brought an update on the situation, claiming that Romero does indeed fancy a move to Arsenal because of his Argentine compatriot Gabriel Heinze being a first-team coach at the Gunners.

However, Spurs owners ENIC will not sell Romero to Arsenal, according to O’Keefe.

O’Keefe posted on X at 1:57pm on August 8 while responding to a Tottenham fan: “Sounds like you’re at the denial stage.

“He won’t go there because Spurs won’t entertain it but he’s been twerking for them to join in the race due to his relationship with the Arsenal assistant coach.”

Regarding Tottenham selling Romero to Arsenal, O’Keefe noted: “Absolutely no chance Spurs deal with them so no.”

When further probed on whether Tottenham would sell Romero to Arsenal for the right price, O’Keefe said: “Not a chance.

“Plus Arsenal wouldn’t pay massively over the odds anyway.”

The Tottenham insider, who has almost 179,000 followers on X, added: “Spurs won’t allow it but all initiated by his camp.”

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