Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly tracking a rising star of Mexican football, while a hero under Roberto De Zerbi has allegedly been left frustrated by his parent club’s transfer demands.

Despite winning their first Premier League title in 22 years, Arsenal have had a fairly quiet summer transfer window to date, with Christos Tzolis joining from Club Brugge for £34million, while Piero Hincapie’s loan move from Bayer Leverkusen became a permanent one.

However, north London rivals Tottenham have been making waves in the transfer market, spending more than £220m on Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Spurs have been circling the relegation plughole for two seasons now, so it could be argued they had to go big in the market to make them a Premier League force again.

And it seems they are jostling with Arsenal for an exciting talent from Mexico, one Hugo Camberos. The 19-year-old has shown promise at Guadalajara but is yet to make his Mexican debut for the senior team.

The Mexican Under-20 international is playing for his country at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, and that has reportedly led a number of clubs to send scouts to watch him play.

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Indeed, Mexican outlet TUDN states that Arsenal and Tottenham – who are reportedly competing for Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano – are following the progress of the teenager, who has scored three goals and bagged one assist in the tournament to date.

Camberos’ contract runs until December 2028 but his father, Roberto Camberos, said the goal is to help him become a regular at Guadalajara, win the league title there, and then head to Europe.

Joao Palhinha disappointed with Bayern Munich over failed Tottenham move

Incidentally, Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha has reportedly been left angered by Bayern Munich’s refusal to lower their price tag for him this summer.

Bild have relayed comments from prominent German journalists Christian Falk and Heiko Niedderer from the Bayern Insider podcast, who state that Tottenham didn’t want to pay £25.6m to sign the 31-year-old this summer.

Even though the former Fulham man helped keep them in the Premier League last season during a loan stint, Spurs were seemingly put off by his price tag as Bayern try to recoup as much as they can from their initial £43m outlay.

Falk said: “He joined FC Bayern for €50m; now he’s worth only €15m, and Bayern can’t get rid of him. €30m Tottenham didn’t want to pay the agreed upon in the clause; he wasn’t worth that much to them.”

Niedderer then claimed that Palhinha has an axe to grind against the German giants.

He continued, “Palhinha doesn’t feel Bayern have treated him entirely fairly. His view is that Tottenham wanted to keep him, so why wouldn’t Bayern budge on the price? That probably would have been the best outcome for everyone involved.

“Palhinha wants to leave. He’s not exactly thrilled about the situation either. But by saying, ‘Fine, I’ll just stay,’ he’s creating a standoff: ‘I can stay here, meaning you have to keep paying my wages and won’t get a transfer fee at all’.”

Palhina remains at Bayern but there is still time for him to secure an exit before the transfer window shuts in a few weeks.

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