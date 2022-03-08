Antonio Conte contact could be scuppered as Euro rival flash the cash in face of Tottenham reunion

Antonio Conte may see his contact with Arturo Vidal scuppered by a European rival reportedly flashing the cash in the face of their Tottenham reunion.

The Spurs boss was said to have reached out to his former player after it emerged he would be looking for a move this summer. Not only did Conte sign him for current club Inter Milan, but he also did so for Juventus in 2011.

Vidal, who will be 35-years-old come the summer transfer window, had looked destined to move to north London.

All parties were interested in the opportunity. But a fresh report has cast some doubt on that.

La Tercera, who carried the initial claims, bring good news and bad news. The former is that the midfielder is set on leaving the San Siro.

Ahead of the Champions League second-leg against Liverpool, they note this could be his last match in the competition.

“The midfielder will not continue at the Italian club, a decision he has already made,” a source close to Vidal told them.

“He also knows that now, against Liverpool, it is the only option he has left to win the tournament. Because he has very few chances to return to a big like Bayern or Barcelona.”

However, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may not be his destination.

That’s because fellow interested party Galatasary are offering him a bumper contract which would see him earn more than he currently does.

The source added: “The Turks are willing to pay even more than Vidal earns today at Inter.

“The player is in that dilemma today, since the Turkish club is not going through a good sporting moment.

“He then he will have to choose between the football project or a millionaire salary.”

Antonio Conte set to reverse Tottenham decision

Meanwhile, Tottenham will look to move Emerson Royal on after just one season with the club, according to a report.

Spurs signed Emerson from Barcelona in the summer to replace the departed Serge Aurier at right-back.

In doing so, they beat competition from a number of clubs. However, his form has not justified their decision.

Emerson has only provided one assist from 30 matches in all competitions and has lost his place to Matt Doherty.

Therefore, The Sun are now claiming that the Brazilian’s future is in doubt. According to their report, Tottenham will listen to offers for Emerson in the summer.

