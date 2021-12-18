Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has made contact with Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal about a move to the Premier League, a report has claimed.

Spurs’ midfield ranks have undergone a period of transition in recent years, amid the changes in manager. While Dele Alli and Harry Winks have somewhat regressed from where they were, others have stolen the limelight.

Indeed, 2020 signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has made himself a mainstay of the team.

Regular midfield partner Oliver Skipp, meanwhile, is only in his first proper Premier League season. Nevertheless, Conte is on the lookout for changes and they could come in his engine room.

Winks has had strong links with a move away to Newcastle. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that the Magpies are chasing a deal for Alli.

As for who could come in, La Tercera claims that Inter’s veteran star Vidal is a target for Conte.

The manager signed the midfielder for the Serie A side last September and he played a key role for part of the season – until a spell on the sidelines – in helping Inter win Serie A.

Under Simone Inzaghi this season, though, Vidal has had an even more disrupted campaign. Injuries and a lack of starts have hampered his progress.

As such, the report claims that Conte has touched base with the player to see if he wants to move to the Premier League.

It is supposedly one of Vidal’s dreams to play in the English top flight before he retires. At 34, his Serie A winners’ medal last season was his fifth in the Italian top flight.

He has also won the Bundesliga three times with Bayern Munich and La Liga with Barcelona.

As for other midfielders Conte could target at Tottenham, he supposedly has his eyes on AC Milan’s Franck Kessie.

Vidal not Tottenham’s only Serie A target

Thirdly, Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevki is reportedly on Spurs’ transfer radar.

Tottenham’s director of football, Fabio Paratici, signed the Sweden international for Juve while he was the transfer chief there.

And he reportedly retains interest in Kulusevski, who reports claim is destined for a move to England.

Juventus are also open to his sale, for around €35million (£30million).