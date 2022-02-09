Tottenham’s hierarchy and Antonio Conte have ‘joined forces’ in their quest to sign Arturo Vidal, and the Chilean’s decision to leave is ‘practically taken’, claims a report.

Now 34, Vidal’s role in Serie A has become a sparing one in recent seasons. The combative Chilean midfielder has featured in 16 Serie A matches this season, though most appearances have come from the bench.

Nevertheless, Vidal’s experience having operated in the midfields at some of Europe’s most elite clubs is extensive. Indeed, he has won titles at Inter, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus.

Vidal rose to prominence in Serie A when signed by current Spurs boss Conte at Juventus in 2011. Conte again snapped up Vidal at Inter in 2020, and according to Sport Witness, he has his sights set on a third reunion.

Citing Chilean outlet La Terecera, it’s stated Tottenham are working towards bringing the dogged midfielder to north London.

Conte has reportedly made contact with Vidal’s representatives. From their end, Spurs’ hierarchy are said to be on board with a summer move after aligning their thinking with their manager’s.

Arturo Vidal mind made up

Adding further fuel to the fire is Vidal’s apparent unhappiness at the San Siro. With his role somewhat diminished, his decision to leave is already ‘practically taken’.

Vidal’s contract with Inter expires in the summer. Though the Italian champions do hold an option to extend it by 12 months.

Newcastle and Tottenham on alert as Lille say Botman will leave Newcastle and Tottenham will look for Sven Botman this summer as Lille hint player will leave

Nonetheless, a Tottenham move is described as ‘taking shape’. Interest in Vidal is widespread, with Galatasaray and Marseille also in the mix. But linking up with Conte for a third time is deemed Vidal’s ‘intention’.

If signed, it’s unlikely the veteran would be installed as a regular starter.

However, his rugged displays and extensive experience could give Conte a reliable option in the engine room as back-up to the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Contract wrinkle hands Tottenham Djed Spence setback

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly been dealt a major blow to their hopes of landing Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence following a contract revelation.

It was previously thought that Spence’s Boro contract runs out at the end of next season. That would have meant a lower fee for the 21-year-old.

However, TeessideLive claims that Spence actually renewed his Riverside contract until 2024 before heading off to Nottingham Forest on loan for the season.

That puts the ball very much in Boro’s court in terms of what sort of fee they will demand.

Arsenal, Inter Milan and Roma are also said to be admirers of the full-back. Indeed, the Gunners got a first-hand look at Spence when starring for Forest in their shock FA Cup win over Arsenal in January.

The report does, however, add that Boro will almost certainly look into cash-in on the player. They are in a position to do so following the emergence of prospect Isaiah Jones on Teesside.

There is also the option that he could return to Forest next season, if the City Ground outfit go up.

READ MORE: Tottenham ‘willing to listen’ to offers for star following immediate upturn in form