Tottenham are preparing a fresh summer transfer approach for Blackburn starlet Ashley Phillips following strong January interest, a report has claimed.

Spurs were one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the most recent transfer window. While they brought in Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, they also focused heavily on outgoings.

In fact, they let four first-team players on a mix of permanent and loan deals. Tottenham boss Antonio Conte claimed that his club’s transfer window was “very strange”, but necessary because of “mistakes” in the past.

More recently, though, he claimed that he had “weakened” his squad in another sign of his discontent.

But one deal Tottenham did not get over the line was for Blackburn’s 16-year-old defender Phillips. Spurs went after the England Under-17 international – but to no avail.

Indeed, the Daily Express has revealed how the north London club had bids rising to £5million with add-ons rejected by his Championship employers.

Nevertheless, Tottenham plan to make an improved offer for Phillips in the summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also scouted the teenager this season. However, Spurs made the first move in January and want to make sure they snap him up in the summer.

Spurs, led by boss Conte, want the player to develop in their youth ranks with one eye on his progression from there.

Phillips made his Blackburn Under-18s breakthrough at the end of last season. He has subsequently remained in the club’s youth ranks and has yet to make his first-team debut for Rovers.

Still, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray expressed his excitement at the defender’s progression in November.

The coach said: “He’s 6ft 4′, he’s fast, mobile and can pass it really well. He can use both feet, he’s composed.

“Ash is just a phenomenal young boy; if you were to create a defender in the mould of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute.

“But he is still just a young boy. He needs time, which is why he’s training with the first-team so that he gets confident and used to the level of intensity. He’s an exciting prospect, is all I’d say.”

Ashley Phillips fits Tottenham mould

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has a reputation of signing exciting young talent and allowing them to develop at the club.

Although at more advanced stages of their careers, Joe Rodon and Bryan Gil represent further young signings at Spurs with potential.

Still, the pair have had contrasting fortunes since their arrivals.

Rodon, a centre-back like Phillips, remains on the fringes of Conte’s team.

Gil, meanwhile, was one of the four players who departed Tottenham in January.