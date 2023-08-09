Aston Villa hijack paves the way for Tottenham to swoop in for long-term Arsenal target

Aston Villa’s move for Tyler Adams could pave the way for Tottenham to swoop in for one of their targets, although Arsenal remain interested.

Boosted by the additions of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, Tottenham have had a productive transfer window up until this point.

The future of Harry Kane still hangs in the balance, but Ange Postecoglou has done well to rebuild the squad so far.

Looking through the Spurs squad, Postecoglou will likely want to add another holding midfielder, especially considering Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is likely to depart.

With Rodrigo Bentancur still recovering from injury, Tottenham could be short in this area come the start of the season.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are ‘keen’ on Douglas Luiz following an impressive season at Villa Park.

Arsenal have held a long-term interest in the 25-year-old midfielder and they will have been made aware of Tottenham’s recent interest.

The Gunners have already strengthened their midfield with the addition of Declan Rice, although an extra midfielder wouldn’t go amiss.

Considering the long-term future of Thomas Partey is still up in the air, a player like Luiz could still add a lot of value to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Luiz is coming off the back of his most prolific season to date. The Brazilian midfielder scored six goals and chipped in with six assists in the Premier League last season.

He is under contract until 2026 and Tottenham could test the waters by making a move for him in the following weeks.

Aston Villa in for Tyler Adams

The same report also claims that Aston Villa want to sign Adams and could trigger his £20m release clause.

With Aston Villa seemingly keen on adding to their midfield options, one of their current stars might have to make way.

Unai Emery already has the likes of John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, and Jacob Ramsey to rely upon and they could generate a healthy profit from selling Luiz.

In terms of Adams, Leeds United seem resigned to losing him this summer, but his next club is currently up for debate.

Chelsea have been weighing up a move for the 24-year-old as he could be a cost-effective alternative to Moises Caicedo.

Adams is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but Leeds boss Daniel Farke says he should be back in contention soon.

“They’ve improved since we spoke last time,” Farke told Leeds Live when discussing Adams and Jack Harrison.

“Tyler isn’t too far from returning to training. Jack is a bit futher. Hopefully Tyler can return earlier. He was out for such a long time and he needs training and the same with Jack.”

Time will tell if Aston Villa are successful with their Adams chase and whether that could pave the way for Tottenham to swoop in for Luiz.

READ MORE: Tottenham find Harry Kane replacement, with colossal new Bayern bid set to succeed