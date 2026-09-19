Jamie O’Hara tells Tottenham to ‘get rid of’ £52m defender as De Zerbi slams midfielder – ‘I didn’t like his performance today’

Jamie O’Hara has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sell Jan Paul van Hecke after watching his performance against Aston Villa, with Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi giving his brutal verdict on Mateus Fernandes and Dominic Solanke.

Tottenham’s disastrous start to the new season continued on Saturday, as De Zerbi’s side lost 3-2 to Aston Villa at home in the Premier League.

Villa were 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after 79 minutes, and although the north London club scored two late goals, it was not enough.

Tottenham have picked up only two points from five matches.

Former Tottenham player and talkSPORT pundit O’Hara was following the match, and he was hugely disappointed with the performance of the home team.

Among the players that O’Hara criticised is defender Van Hecke, who joined Tottenham from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window for £52million.

The talkSPORT pundit was so furious with the Netherlands international defender that he wants Tottenham to sell him already.

While Van Hecke scored one of the goals for Tottenham, defensively he was poor.

The former Brighton star was not aggressive enough at the back and could have done better for Villa’s second goal.

O’Hara said in a video on his X account: “Van Hecke is in cement, cement.

“Get rid of him.

“Get rid of him.

“Solanke – waste of space.

“Savio thinks he is playing Under-21s football.

“He’s absolutely guff.

“Tonali – a £100m – turning his back, turning his back.

“It is a joke.

“I hate this football club.

“I hate it.

“I hate it.”

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De Zerbi critical of Tottenham duo Fernandes and Solanke

Tottenham manager De Zerbi was not impressed with midfielder Mateus Fernandes and Dominic Solanke.

Fernandes, who cost Tottenham £85m when they signed him from West Ham United in the summer transfer window, came off at half-time.

As for Solanke, the striker was off the pace for most of his time on the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Football.London quotes De Zerbi as saying about Fernandes: “Mateus is different than Kudus.

“I have big confidence in Mateus but I didn’t like his performance today.

“It’s not an attack on him because I love him.

“I just want more from him, even in that position.”

De Zerbi said about Solanke: “We need more from him for sure but he’s one of my players.

“I like Domi as a player and I stay with him until the end.

“He needs to feel better.

“His physical condition is not good enough.

“Maybe he is not good enough in the confidence at this moment but many, many things can be better than this moment.”

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